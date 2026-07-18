What is Megan Moroney's Net Worth?

Megan Moroney is an American country music singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million.

Megan Moroney emerged as one of country music's fastest-rising artists following the release of her multi-platinum breakout single, "Tennessee Orange." Known for her conversational lyrics, emotionally candid breakup songs and carefully developed visual style, she has described her musical persona as an "emo cowgirl."

Moroney released her debut album, "Lucky," in 2023. The album reached the Top 10 on the country chart and produced songs including "Tennessee Orange," "I'm Not Pretty" and "Girl in the Mirror." Her second album, "Am I Okay?," reached #9 on the Billboard 200 and included the title track, "No Caller ID," "Indifferent" and "Man on the Moon." Both of her first two albums received platinum certification.

Megan's third album, "Cloud 9," debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2026, marking her first album to lead the all-genre chart. The project included collaborations with Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran and expanded her audience beyond country radio. Moroney has also toured with Kenny Chesney, headlined sold-out theaters and amphitheaters and launched her first international arena tour.

Her honors include the 2024 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year and the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year.

Early Life

Megan Ann Moroney was born on October 9, 1997, in Savannah, Georgia. She was raised in Douglasville, west of Atlanta, in a musical family. Her father and one of her brothers played guitar, and the family's listening habits included classic country, Americana and Southern rock.

Moroney participated in cheerleading, chorus and musical theater while attending Alexander High School. Although she enjoyed singing, she initially did not view music as a realistic career.

Megan enrolled at the University of Georgia, where she joined the Kappa Delta sorority. She initially studied accounting before switching to marketing with an emphasis on digital marketing. She also completed the university's Music Business Certificate Program and graduated in 2020.

College Performances and Songwriting

Moroney's career began to take shape during her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Her sorority hired country singer Jon Langston to perform at a fundraising event and asked Megan to serve as the opening act.

Country singer Chase Rice attended the event and subsequently invited Moroney to open one of his shows at the Georgia Theatre. Rice told her that she would need to perform an original song. Moroney had not seriously attempted songwriting before, but the experience helped convince her that she wanted to pursue music professionally.

Rather than immediately leaving college, she changed her academic focus and began learning about the business side of the industry. Moroney later interned for Kristian Bush and Brandon Bush, the brothers associated with the country duo Sugarland. Kristian eventually became one of her most important creative collaborators and produced her first several albums.

After graduating, Moroney moved to Nashville during the summer of 2020. She began writing with other musicians, building industry relationships and releasing music independently.

Early Releases and "Tennessee Orange"

Moroney released her debut single, "Wonder," in 2021. She followed it with songs including "Hair Salon," "Fix You Too" and "I Love Me," which appeared on her 2022 EP, "Pistol Made of Roses."

Her breakthrough arrived later that year with "Tennessee Orange." The song describes a devoted Georgia Bulldogs fan becoming willing to wear the colors of the rival Tennessee Volunteers because of a romantic relationship. Its football imagery, relatable storytelling and social media speculation surrounding the song helped it spread rapidly online.

"Tennessee Orange" became a multi-platinum hit and reached #1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. It also gave Moroney her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. The song's success led to a recording agreement with Sony Music Nashville, initially through Arista Nashville.

"Lucky"

Moroney released her debut studio album, "Lucky," in May 2023. Produced by Kristian Bush, the album combined contemporary country production with Moroney's detailed lyrics about relationships, jealousy, heartbreak and self-confidence.

In addition to "Tennessee Orange," the album included "I'm Not Pretty," a song inspired by seeing an ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend viewing her social media account, and "Girl in the Mirror," which examined the loss of identity that can occur within an unhealthy relationship.

"Lucky" reached #10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #38 on the Billboard 200. It was later certified platinum. Moroney supported the album with her headlining "Lucky Tour" and "Lucky 2.0 Tour," while also opening concerts for established performers.

Her success earned her nominations from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. She won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards for "Tennessee Orange."

"Am I Okay?"

Moroney released her second album, "Am I Okay?," in July 2024. The album debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 and #3 on the country albums chart, giving her the highest-charting release of her career up to that point.

The project included "No Caller ID," "Indifferent," "28th of June," "Man on the Moon" and the title track. An expanded edition, "Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine)," added several more songs later that year.

Moroney spent part of 2024 opening for Kenny Chesney on his stadium tour. The experience inspired "You Had to Be There," a duet with Chesney about the memories created during the tour.

In 2024, Megan won the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year. Later that year, she was named New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. Her headlining "Am I Okay? Tour" included sold-out engagements across North America and Europe, including consecutive performances at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

"Cloud 9"

Megan released her third studio album, "Cloud 9," in February 2026. The record represented a more confident and optimistic stage in her songwriting while retaining the humor and emotional detail that had defined her earlier work.

"Cloud 9" debuted at #1 on both the Billboard 200 and the country albums chart. It earned 147,000 equivalent album units during its first week, including 78,000 traditional album sales.

The album featured the singles "6 Months Later," "Beautiful Things," "Wish I Didn't" and "Medicine." Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran appeared as guest performers. Moroney supported the record with an international arena tour that included major venues such as Barclays Center in New York and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Touring and Music Income

Moroney earns money from album sales, streaming royalties, music publishing, merchandise and live performances. Because she writes or co-writes her songs, she can receive both recording royalties as a performer and publishing royalties as a songwriter.

Her touring income increased substantially as she progressed from opening slots and clubs to sold-out theaters, amphitheaters and arenas. Two 2025 concerts at Radio City Music Hall grossed approximately $1.1 million, while two shows at Enmarket Arena in Savannah generated another $1.08 million.

Those figures represent gross ticket sales rather than Moroney's personal earnings. Promoters, venues, musicians, production crews, managers and agents all receive portions of tour revenue, while transportation and staging can consume a significant share of the remaining income.

Personal Life

Moroney has generally kept her private life separate from her public career, although her songwriting has led to considerable speculation about the people who inspire her lyrics. She has described songwriting as a way of processing her relationships and emotions rather than simply documenting events exactly as they occurred.

Megan lives in Nashville and remains an enthusiastic supporter of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Her Georgia background, college experiences and friendships have continued to influence both her music and her visual identity.