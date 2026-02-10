McKenzie Westmore Net Worth

What is McKenzie Westmore's Net Worth?

McKenzie Westmore is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. That's a combined net worth with her husband, fellow actor Patrick Tatopoulos.

McKenzie Westmore is best known for her long-running role as the host of Syfy's reality competition series "Face Off." Born into Hollywood's most prominent makeup effects family, Westmore successfully carved out her own career in television and film, balancing acting work with hosting duties and entrepreneurial ventures. While her surname is inseparable from the legacy of cinematic makeup artistry, McKenzie established herself as a recognizable on-screen personality in her own right, particularly through her decade-long association with "Face Off," which made her a familiar face to genre television audiences.

Before becoming a television host, Westmore worked steadily as an actress in soap operas, films, and prime-time television, developing a versatile résumé that spanned daytime drama, horror, and science fiction. Her career reflects a blend of performance, industry heritage, and adaptability, allowing her to remain relevant across different corners of the entertainment world.

Early Life

McKenzie Kate Westmore was born on April 26, 1977, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of legendary makeup effects artist Michael Westmore and a member of the renowned Westmore family, whose influence on Hollywood makeup artistry dates back generations. Growing up in an environment steeped in film and television production, McKenzie was exposed early to the creative and technical sides of the entertainment industry.

Despite her family's association with makeup effects, Westmore pursued acting rather than working behind the scenes. She studied performance and trained as an actress, determined to establish an independent career separate from the family business while still embracing the creative culture she was raised in.

Acting Career

Westmore began her acting career in the late 1990s, landing guest roles in a variety of television series. She gained early recognition for her work on daytime television, most notably appearing on the long-running soap opera "Passions," where she played Sheridan Crane. The role introduced her to a broad daytime audience and allowed her to develop experience in serialized storytelling.

In addition to soap operas, Westmore appeared in genre films and television projects, including roles in horror and science fiction productions. Her film credits include appearances in projects such as "Freddy vs. Jason," which aligned naturally with her family's legacy in special effects-driven cinema. Though she never pursued blockbuster stardom, she maintained a steady acting presence across television and film throughout the early 2000s.

"Face Off" and Television Hosting

Westmore's career reached a new level of visibility in 2011 when she was selected as the host of Syfy's "Face Off." The competition series, which focused on professional makeup effects artists, became a surprise hit and ran for multiple seasons. As host, Westmore served as the bridge between contestants, judges, and viewers, providing continuity and credibility rooted in her family's history within the industry.

Her calm, professional hosting style helped make "Face Off" one of Syfy's most successful unscripted series, and she remained with the show throughout its original run and later revival. The role firmly established her as a television host and expanded her audience beyond traditional acting fans.

Personal Life and Legacy

McKenzie Westmore was married to musician Seven Volpone from 2002 to 2011, with their divorce finalized in 2012. The couple has a son, Maddox, who was born in 2006.

On October 11, 2015, Westmore married "Face Off" judge Patrick Tatopoulos. The two met while working together on the first season of the series, a fitting connection given both her family's deep roots in Hollywood makeup effects and Tatopoulos' long career designing creatures and visual concepts for major studio films. Their wedding ceremony was held at Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch Winery in Malibu, California. Westmore has also mentioned having a pet Italian Greyhound.