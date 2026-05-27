What is Max George's net worth?

Max George is a British singer, musician, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million.

Max George is best known as a member of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, which became one of the defining UK pop groups of the early 2010s. With his strong vocals, clean-cut image, and athletic background, George helped the group break through with hits such as "All Time Low," "Heart Vacancy," "Glad You Came," "Chasing the Sun," and "I Found You." After The Wanted went on hiatus, he pursued acting, solo music, reality television, and stage work, including a role on the final season of "Glee" and an appearance on "Strictly Come Dancing." His career has also been marked by public relationships, the loss of bandmate Tom Parker, and a serious heart condition that led to pacemaker surgery in 2024. Through it all, George has remained one of the most recognizable names from the UK boy band boom of the 2010s.

Early Life

Maximillian Albert George was born on September 6, 1988, in Swinton, Greater Manchester, England. Before music became his career, he was a promising athlete. George played football as a young man and spent time with Preston North End. A professional sports career appeared possible, but an injury derailed that path and pushed him toward entertainment.

After his football ambitions ended, George turned to music. His athletic background and stage confidence would later become part of his appeal as a pop performer, especially during The Wanted's rise, when the group was marketed as a slightly rougher, more casual alternative to some of the more polished boy bands of the era.

Early Music Career

George's first major music experience came with the boy band Avenue. The group auditioned for "The X Factor" in 2006 and initially advanced, but they were later disqualified after it emerged that they already had professional management. Avenue continued for a short period afterward and released the single "Last Goodbye," but the group eventually broke up.

The end of Avenue proved to be a temporary setback. In 2009, George was selected as one of the members of The Wanted, alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Tom Parker. The group was formed during a period when British boy bands were again becoming commercially powerful, and The Wanted quickly found a lane with a more club-oriented pop sound.

The Wanted

The Wanted released their debut single, "All Time Low," in 2010. The song reached #1 on the UK Singles Chart and immediately established the group as a major new act. Their self-titled debut album followed that year and produced additional hits, including "Heart Vacancy" and "Lose My Mind."

The group's biggest international breakthrough came with "Glad You Came," released in 2011. The song became a massive hit in the UK and crossed over in the United States, where it reached the top tier of the Billboard Hot 100. It turned The Wanted into one of the few British pop groups of that era to score a major American hit.

The Wanted followed with songs including "Chasing the Sun," "I Found You," and "Walks Like Rihanna." They also starred in the reality series "The Wanted Life," which aired in 2013 and followed the group as they attempted to expand their career in the United States. Although The Wanted enjoyed major success, the group announced a hiatus in 2014.

Acting, Television, And Solo Work

After The Wanted's initial run ended, George moved into acting and television. In 2015, he appeared on the final season of "Glee" as Clint, the leader of the rival show choir Vocal Adrenaline. The role gave him exposure to an American television audience and allowed him to combine music and acting.

George also released solo material and remained active as a performer. He appeared on reality and entertainment programs, including "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2020. On "Strictly," he was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell. Although he did not make it to the final stages of the competition, the show reintroduced him to British television audiences outside the context of The Wanted.

In 2025, George returned to stage work when he was cast as Parson Nathaniel in "Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds" for the "Spirit of Man" tour.

The Wanted Reunion And Tom Parker

The Wanted reunited in the early 2020s following Tom Parker's diagnosis with an aggressive brain tumor. The group came back together to support Parker and participated in fundraising and awareness efforts connected to his illness. Parker died in March 2022 at the age of 33, a loss that deeply affected George and the rest of the band.

George has spoken publicly about Parker's importance in his life and career. He also honored Parker through a tattoo, placing his late bandmate's birth date near the area where he later had a pacemaker fitted. The connection between the tattoo and the surgery became a widely covered detail during George's health crisis.

After Parker's death, George and Siva Kaneswaran continued performing together as The Wanted 2.0, keeping the group's music alive while acknowledging that the original lineup had been permanently changed.

Health Issues

In December 2024, George was hospitalized after feeling unwell. Doctors discovered that he had a 2:1 heart block, a condition affecting the heart's electrical signals. He underwent urgent surgery and was fitted with a pacemaker. The episode was a major shock for George, who had built much of his public image around fitness, performance, and physical energy.

His recovery involved additional medical complications, including further procedures connected to his pacemaker and tests related to his lungs. George later became involved in awareness efforts around heart health and spoke about the experience as something that changed his perspective. By 2025, he had returned to performing, including appearances with The Wanted 2.0 and stage work.

Personal Life

George's personal life has often attracted tabloid attention. He began dating actress Michelle Keegan in 2010, and the couple became engaged in 2011. They ended their relationship in 2012. Keegan later married television personality Mark Wright.

George was later linked to model Nina Agdal and had other public relationships before dating Stacey Giggs, the former wife of footballer Ryan Giggs. That relationship ended in 2022. Later that year, George began dating actress Maisie Smith, best known for "EastEnders." The two had both appeared on "Strictly Come Dancing," though in different capacities, and their relationship became a frequent subject of UK entertainment coverage.