Maurice White net worth

What was Maurice White's Net Worth?

Maurice White was an American musician, producer, and arranger who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 2016. Maurice White was the co-creator of the hit group Earth, Wind & Fire. White wrote the majority of the group's music, winning a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist for 1978's "Get to Get You into My Life". He also won four American Music Awards, the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and three NAACP Image Awards.

White worked with dozens of artists outside of Earth, Wind & Fire, including Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, and released a self-titled solo album in 1985. He composed several songs for movies, including tracks for the hit film "Coming to America". White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Earth, Wind & Fire. During the late '80s, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which eventually forced him to quit touring, though he remained with the band. Maurice White died on February 3, 2016 at the age of 74.

Earth, Wind & Fire's biggest singles include:

"September"

"Shining Star"

"Let's Groove"

"Boogie Wonderland" (featuring The Emotions)

"Fantasy"

"After the Love Has Gone"

"That's the Way of the World"

"Reasons"

"Serpentine Fire"

"Sing a Song"

"Got to Get You into My Life" (cover of The Beatles)

"Devotion"

"In the Stone"

"Mighty Mighty"

"Can't Hide Love"

"Keep Your Head to the Sky"

"Gratitude"

"Saturday Nite"

"Evil"

"Fall in Love with Me"

Early Years and Musical Beginnings

Born on December 19, 1941, in Memphis, Tennessee, Maurice White grew up surrounded by the rich musical heritage of the city. From a young age, he was captivated by the powerful rhythms of gospel, blues, and jazz, which would later influence his distinctive sound. White's passion for music led him to become a drummer, honing his skills and performing in various local bands.

The Formation of Earth, Wind & Fire

In 1969, Maurice White embarked on a new chapter in his career by founding Earth, Wind & Fire in Los Angeles, California. He assembled a group of exceptionally talented musicians who shared his vision of blending different musical genres and transcending traditional boundaries. The band's fusion of R&B, funk, soul, pop, rock, jazz, disco, dance, and gospel elements created a vibrant and infectious sound that set them apart from their contemporaries.

Commercial Success and Critical Acclaim

During the 1970s, Earth, Wind & Fire achieved unprecedented commercial success. Maurice White's masterful songwriting, combined with the band's tight-knit harmonies and high-energy performances, resulted in a string of chart-topping hits. Songs like "Shining Star," "September," "Boogie Wonderland," and "Let's Groove" became anthems of the era, earning the band countless awards, including multiple Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Innovation and Musical Exploration

Maurice White's artistic vision extended beyond traditional musical boundaries. With Earth, Wind & Fire, he introduced a groundbreaking stage show that incorporated elaborate costumes, captivating choreography, and dazzling visual effects. This innovative approach to live performances elevated the concert experience to new heights, creating a spectacle that remains unrivaled.

Furthermore, White's commitment to musical exploration led Earth, Wind & Fire to embrace technological advancements. He was one of the first artists to incorporate electronic instruments and synthesizers into their music, contributing to the evolution of the R&B and funk genres.

Spirituality and Philosophy

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Maurice White's spirituality played a significant role in his life and creative process. Influenced by various spiritual teachings, he infused his lyrics with uplifting messages of love, unity, and self-discovery. White's deep-rooted spirituality resonated with audiences worldwide, fostering a sense of positivity and hope during turbulent times.

Real Estate

In 1978 Maurice paid $340,000 for a home in LA's Beverly Crest neighborhood. He lived in this home up to his death in 2016. Two years after his passing, Maurice's estate sold the property for $2.22 million.