What is Matty Healy's Net Worth?

Matthew Healy is an English musician and singer who has a net worth of $15 million.

Matty Healy is best known as the lead singer of the pop rock band the 1975, which he co-founded in 2002. The band released their self-titled debut studio album in 2013. The album reached #1 in the UK and Scotland and #4 in Ireland and #5 in New Zealand. It also reached #28 in the United States. The album features the single "Chocolate" which reached #2 on the UK Indie chart and #13 on the US Rock chart. The 1975's other singles include "The City", "Sex", "Girls", "Settle Down", "Robbers", and "Medicine". With the band, he has released such hit albums as "A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships" and "Being Funny in a Foreign Language." Beyond music, Healy is an outspoken advocate for progressive causes.

Early Life and Education

Matty Healy was born on April 8, 1989 in Hendon, England to actress and television personality Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy. He has a younger brother named Louis who went on to become an actor himself. During his early childhood, Healy grew up on a cow farm in Hedley on the Hill, Northumberland; when he was nine, he moved with his family to Cheshire. Thanks to his show-business parents, he was introduced to many celebrities growing up, including Ringo Starr and AC/DC's Brian Johnson. Healy was educated at Lady Barn House School and the King's School, Macclesfield, although he was expelled from the latter for fighting. He subsequently transferred to Wilmslow High School. For his higher education, Healy attended the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey.

The 1975

With his high school friends Adam Hann, George Daniel, and Ross MacDonald, Healy formed the pop rock band the 1975 in 2002. Healy soon became the frontman, as well as a principal songwriter. The band played under various other names around the greater Manchester area, including Talkhouse, Bigsleep, and Drive Like I Do. However, the group was turned down by every major record label. The 1975 didn't officially release a record until 2012, when its manager Jamie Oborne established his own independent label called Dirty Hit. Through the label, the band released four EPs in quick succession: "Facedown," "Sex," "Music for Cars," and "IV."

Following its four EPs, the 1975 released its eponymous debut studio album in September of 2013. The album was a substantial hit, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart. In 2016, the 1975 released its second studio album, "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It," which topped the charts in both the UK and US. The band scored three more consecutive UK number-one hits with the albums "A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships" (2018), "Notes on a Conditional Form" (2020), and "Being Funny in a Foreign Language" (2022).

Record Producing

As a record producer, Healy co-produced No Rome's EP "RIP Indo Hisashi" and Beabadoobee's EP "Our Extended Play." In 2023, he co-produced the Japanese House's single "Sunshine Baby," on which he was also featured.

Musical Style and Influences

Healy has a tenor voice that includes a rasp from smoking cigarettes. On stage, he is known for his charisma, rawness, and sense of self-awareness. Healy also tends to feature theatrical interludes and political monologues during performances, and sometimes consumes alcohol and smokes. He has variously been described as a "mellifluously melodic singer" and a "preening, pouting, shirtless rock god." In terms of his songwriting, Healy has been noted as a keen social observer and a neurotic over-thinker.

Among his major musical influences, Healy has cited such artists as Michael Jackson, the Streets, Carole King, Peter Gabriel, Talking Heads, and Joan Didion. He has also mentioned filmmaker John Hughes as a formative influence.

Political Views

An outspoken liberal, Healy has often advocated for progressive causes. He has been vocal about his support of women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and initiatives to combat climate change.

Health Issues

Healy has struggled with a number of health issues. He was previously addicted to heroin, and at times abused cocaine and benzodiazepines. In 2017, he underwent cognitive behavioral therapy and equine-assisted therapy. Healy also has anxiety, ADHD, and chronic migraines.

Controversies

Over the years, Healy has generated some controversies that have gotten him in trouble, particularly on social media. In early 2023, he was criticized for appearing on the podcast "The Adam Friedland Show" and joking about watching online pornography featuring black women being brutalized. Healy has also elicited pushback for doing racist impersonations of East Asian people on the radio.

Relationships and Sexuality

Healy has been in multiple high-profile romantic relationships. In 2013, he dated American singer Halsey, and from 2015 to 2019 dated Australian model Gabriella Brooks. After that, Healy was in a relationship with English singer FKA Twigs from 2020 to 2022. He subsequently began dating American singer Taylor Swift in 2023, despite the fact that he had previously said dating her would be "emasculating." Healy worked on unreleased music for Swift's "Midnights" album.

Healy's sexuality has often been a topic of debate. Although he identifies as heterosexual, he has at other times said he was bisexual. When interviewed by the British gay lifestyle magazine Attitude about his sexual identity, Healy put forward that "all things are subject to change."