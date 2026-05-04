What is Matt Sallee's net worth?

Matt Sallee is an American singer and bass vocalist who has a net worth of $5 million. Matt Sallee is best known as a member of Pentatonix. He joined the group after the departure of original bass Avi Kaplan and became an official member during a major transition point in the group's career. Replacing a beloved founding member in a vocal group is difficult because the bass part is not just another harmony. In Pentatonix, the bass voice provides the floor of the entire arrangement, working with Kevin Olusola's beatboxing to create the rhythm section that supports the upper voices. Sallee brought a warm, flexible, R&B-influenced bass tone that allowed the group to continue evolving without losing the low-end power central to its sound. Before joining Pentatonix, he trained at Berklee College of Music and performed with the a cappella group Pitch Slapped. Since joining, he has become part of the group's touring, recording, holiday music, and YouTube empire, helping Pentatonix maintain its place as one of the world's most successful vocal groups.

Early Life

Matthew Levon Sallee was born on February 11, 1994, and grew up in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. Music was a central part of his life from childhood. His father was a music pastor, and Sallee grew up singing in church choirs, performing in school musicals, and attending vocal camps.

That church and choir background shaped his voice and performance style. Bass singers often develop later than higher-voiced singers, but Sallee built his musical foundation early through harmony singing, worship music, and ensemble performance.

Berklee and A Cappella Training

Sallee attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, one of the country's best-known contemporary music schools. While at Berklee, he joined Pitch Slapped, a highly regarded collegiate a cappella group. He eventually became the group's musical director, gaining experience not only as a singer but also as an arranger and ensemble leader.

That background made him well prepared for Pentatonix. The group required a bass singer who could sing complex arrangements, blend with established voices, handle choreography, tour heavily, and perform in a polished pop context. Sallee's Berklee and Pitch Slapped experience gave him the technical and professional foundation for the job.

Joining Pentatonix

In 2017, original Pentatonix bass Avi Kaplan left the group. Kaplan's departure created a major challenge because his deep bass voice had been a defining part of Pentatonix's sound since the beginning.

Sallee was brought in as a touring member in late 2017, initially helping the group complete its Christmas schedule. His fit with the group was strong enough that he became an official member in 2018. The transition was important for Pentatonix because it allowed the group to continue touring and recording without stopping after Kaplan's exit.

Sallee's bass style differed from Kaplan's. While Kaplan was known for a folk-influenced, overtone-rich low end, Sallee brought a warmer, smoother, more R&B-oriented sound. That gave Pentatonix a slightly different texture while preserving the low foundation needed for the group's arrangements.

Pentatonix Career

As a member of Pentatonix, Sallee joined a group that had already built a massive global audience through "The Sing-Off," YouTube, albums, and touring. He became part of a lineup featuring Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and himself.

Sallee's job in the group is both musical and structural. His bass lines support the harmonies above him while working closely with Olusola's beatboxing to create the feel of a full rhythm section. In a cappella pop, the bass often carries the groove, outlines chord movement, and gives arrangements their weight.

He has appeared on the group's later recordings, television appearances, tours, and holiday projects. By joining during Pentatonix's mature phase, Sallee entered not just a vocal group but a touring and media business with a huge fan base, seasonal catalog, and global brand.

Holiday Music and Touring

Sallee became part of Pentatonix's holiday music success after the group had already established itself as one of the most reliable modern Christmas acts. The group's seasonal releases and tours created a recurring annual cycle, with holiday songs returning to playlists and charts year after year.

Touring also became a major part of Sallee's career with the group. Pentatonix's live show depends on vocal precision, movement, humor, and fan connection. As the bass, Sallee plays a key role in making those performances feel full without a traditional band behind them.

Personal Life

Sallee is known for an upbeat, positive public personality. In 2022, he married Sarah Bishop in California. Like Kevin Olusola, he has been open about the importance of Christian faith in his life.