Matt Maher net worth: Matt Maher is a Canadian contemporary Christian music artist, songwriter, and worship leader who has a net worth of $4 million. He is perhaps best known for his three albums and four singles reaching the Top 25 Christian charts.

Matt Maher was born in Newfoundland, Canada in November 1974. He plays the guitar and his musical styles include contemporary worship music. Maher released his debut studio album The End and the Beginning in 2001 and the albums Welcome to Life in 2003 and Overflow in 2006. His album Empty & Beautiful was released in 2008 and reached #12 on the US Christian chart. Matt Maher's album Alive Again was released in 2009 and reached #6 on the same chart. His album The Love in Between was released in 2011 and reached #7 on that chart. Maher released the album All the People Said Amen which reached #5 on the same chart in 2013. His album Saints and Sinners was released in 2015 and reached #2 on the US Christian chart and #52 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also released the albums in 2017, The Advent of Christmas in 2018, and Alive & Breathing in 2020. His singles "Glory (Let There Be Peace)" and "Because He Lives (Amen)" both reached #1 on the Christian Airplay and US Christian AC charts.