Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Jan 27, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Oldham Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.651 m) Profession: Singer-songwriter Nationality: England 💰 Compare Mark Owen's Net Worth

What is Mark Owen's net worth?

Mark Owen is an English singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $50 million. Mark Owen is a member of the pop group Take That and is also a solo artist. With Take That he has sold 45 million records. Owen has sold another 500,000 as a solo act.

Take That was formed in 1990 and Mark Owen provides background vocals. The group has had 27 singles in the Top 40 and seven #1 albums. The group released their debut studio album, "Take That & Party," in 1992 and has released nine studio albums. Their albums have been certified Gold or Platinum and charted in nine countries. Some of Take That's biggest hits include "Could It Be Magic", "Pray", "Relight My Fire", "Babe", "Everything Changes", "Sure", "Back for Good", "Never Forget", "How Deep Is Your Love", "Patience", "Shine", "Rule the World", "Greatest Day", and "The Flood". The group has won many awards and was named as Amazon's top-selling music artist of all time. They were named by Forbes as the 5th highest earning music stars in the world in 2012 and Take That was named the most successful boy band in UK chart history by Official Charts Company. As a solo artist Owen released his debut studio album "Green Man" in 1996. He has released several more albums. His most successful singles include "Child" and "Clementine."

Early Life

Mark Owen was born on January 27, 1972 in Oldham, Lancashire, England. His mother was the supervisor at a bakery while his father was a decorator. He was raised with his brother Daniel and sister Tracey. Owen attended Holy Rosary Primary and St Augustine's Catholic Schools. He wasn't particularly interested in music from a young age, but rather enjoyed sports. He played football briefly for Chadderton F.C., in addition to having trials at Manchester United and Rochdale.

Career

In 1989, Owen auditioned to be in a new boy band that was being set up by band manager Nigel Martin-Smith. He made it into the group along with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Jason Orange, and Robbie Williams. The group was called "Take That" and they released their first album in 1992. The album reached the number two spot on the UK Album Chart. They released their second album the following year called "Take That & Party" which took the top spot on the UK Albums chart and spawned four number-one singles. Owen sang lead vocals on the track "Babe" which was released in 1993. Take That's third album, "Nobody Else" featured three number-one singles. Owen also sang lead vocals on "The Day After Tomorrow" from the album.

In 1996, Take That announced they were disbanding after Robbie Williams had been asked to leave the band due to problems related to his drug use. Although Owen's contributions to the band were limited while the band was first together, he was considered by many to be the most popular member of the group due to his boyish good looks and sweet demeanor. His popularity led to him receiving awards like "Best Haircut" and "Most Fanciable Male in the World" from music publication "Smash Hit."

After the Take That split, Owen became the first of the band's ex-members to release a solo record. He reached number three on the UK Singles Chart with his debut single "Child." His second single, "Clementine," climbed to the number three spot. In 1996, he released his debut solo album called "Green Man." However, the album did not perform particularly well and Owen was dropped by his record label in 1997.

In 2002, Owen joined the cast of the second series of "Celebrity Big Brother." He ended up winning the series with 77% of the public vote against the other finalist, television presenter Les Dennis. Upon hearing he had won, Owen broke down in tears, overwhelmed by fans' support. His return to the spotlight enabled him to sign a new record deal with Island/Universal Records. He released the hit single "Four Minute Warning," which remained in the Top 40 for eight weeks. His second solo album, "In Your Own Time," was released in November 2003, though it did not perform well. Owen was later dropped by the label. He soon afterward established his own record company, Sedna Records.

In 2005, the members of Take That decided to get back together, apart from Robbie Williams. They released a comeback single called "Patience" which went to number one for four weeks in the UK. It was also voted Record of the Year and won a Brit Award for Single of the Year. The group then released the single "Shine," which featured Owen on lead vocals and became the band's tenth number-one single. In 2006, they released their first new album in over ten years when they released "Beautiful World." It peaked at number one on the UK Album Chart.

Over the next decade, Take That continued releasing new albums and embarking on world tours. Meanwhile, Owen continued working on solo material and relaunched his solo career in 2013 with the release of the album "The Art of Doing Nothing." He released another solo album in 2022 called "Land of Dreams."

Personal Life

Owen is married to actress Emma Ferguson. They have a son and two daughters together. In March 2010, Owen publicly admitted to having multiple affairs, one of which lasted from 2004 to 2009, another 5-year affair with another woman, and an alcohol problem. Six months later, he checked into a private clinic for rehabilitation related to his drinking.

In June 2012, it was revealed that Owen and his bandmates, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow, had invested millions of dollars in various music industry investment schemes. The news was controversial as many believed some of the music investment schemes to act as tax shelters for the wealthy. However, Owen's lawyer provided assurances that he had paid significant tax and that Owen had believed the schemes to be legitimate business opportunities.