What is Mario Barrett's Net Worth?

Mario Barrett, known professionally as Mario, is an R&B singer and actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Mario Barrett rose to fame as a teenager with his 2002 self-titled debut album. He continued his success with the albums "Turning Point" (2004), "Go" (2007), and "D.N.A." (2009), and with the hit singles "Let Me Love You" and "Break Up." As an actor, Mario appeared in the films "Step Up" and "Freedom Writers," the television series "Empire," and the television musical special "Rent: Live."

Early Life and Education

Mario Barrett was born on August 27, 1986 in Baltimore, Maryland to Shawntia and Derryl. His father sang in a gospel group called Reformation. Due to his mother's drug addiction and his father's absence, Mario was largely raised by his grandmother. Showing a skill for singing, he performed at a talent show when he was 11 and was subsequently signed by producer Troy Patterson. Later, while attending Milford Mill Academy, Mario was offered a record deal with Clive Davis's J Records.

Music Career

As a teenager in 2002, Mario released his self-titled debut album. Supported by the hit single "Just a Friend 2002," the album debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 and was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA. The album spawned two other singles, "Braid My Hair" and "C'Mon." Mario went on to release his second studio album, "Turning Point," in late 2004. Featuring collaborations with such artists as Scott Storch, Lil Jon, and Sean Garrett, the album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200. It also launched Mario's biggest hit song, "Let Me Love You," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in the top five in several countries worldwide. The song earned Mario a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. "Turning Point" spawned three more singles, all released in 2005: "How Could You," "Here I Go Again," and "Boom."

Mario released his third studio album, "Go," in late 2007. It was supported by the singles "How Do I Breathe" and "Crying Out for Me." Overall, the album was not as commercially successful as Mario's previous two, peaking at number 21 on the Billboard 200. Mario had greater success with his next album, "D.N.A.," which came out in 2009. Supported by the hit single "Break Up," featuring Gucci Mane and Sean Garrett, the album reached number nine on the Billboard 200. Its subsequent singles were "Thinkin' About You," "Stranded," and "Ooh Baby." Mario went on to record his fifth album with producer Rico Love from 2010 to 2011. However, unhappy with the results, he scrapped the album and recorded another. A number of delays followed, and Mario eventually left RCA Records.

After several more delays and canceled albums, Mario finally released his fifth studio album, "Dancing Shadows," in 2018. Released on his own independent label, New Citizen, it was also Mario's first album to feature his songwriting on every track. Singles from the album were "Drowning," the title track, and "Care for You." Ultimately, "Dancing Shadows" failed to make commercial waves, and didn't chart on the Billboard 200. Mario went on to release the EP "Closer to Mars" in late 2020; it launched the singles "Closer," "Mars," and "Pretty Mouth Magick." Over the subsequent years, he released such non-album singles as "Luxury Love," "Used to Me," "Main One," and "Space."

Acting Career

Mario had his first major acting role in 2003, as Marvin in an episode of the television sitcom "One on One." In 2006, he made his big-screen debut in the romantic dance drama film "Step Up," starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Mario played Miles Darby, a DJ and a friend of Dewan's character Nora Clark. "Step Up" was a box-office hit, grossing over $114 million worldwide and spawning a media franchise. Following that, Mario played Andre Bryant in the biographical drama film "Freedom Writers," which came out in early 2007.

In 2018, Mario began playing the recurring role of Devon on the Fox music drama series "Empire," then in its fifth season. For the sixth and final season of the show, he was promoted to the main cast. Meanwhile, in 2019, Mario played Benny in the Fox television special "Rent: Live," a partially live production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Rent." Later, in 2024, he had a recurring role in the fourth season of the BET+ drama series "All the Queen's Men."

Other Appearances

Among his many other appearances in the media, Mario appeared in episodes of such television shows as "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," "Showtime at the Apollo," "Soul Train," "Punk'd," "Top of the Pops," and "Wild 'n Out." He was also the subject of the 2007 MTV documentary special "I Won't Love You to Death: The Story of Mario and His Mom," which explored his relationship with his heroin-addicted mother.

In 2008, Mario competed on the sixth season of the ABC dance competition series "Dancing with the Stars." With his partner, professional dancer Karina Smirnoff, he came in fifth place. After that, from 2009 to 2010, Mario was a recurring guest on the reboot of the educational children's series "The Electric Company."

Do Right Foundation

On the philanthropic side of things, Mario established the Do Right Foundation in 2008. Inspired by his relationship with his drug-addicted mother, he created the organization to educate and support children whose parents struggle with substance addictions.