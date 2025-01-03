What is Maren Morris's Net Worth?

Maren Morris is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. Maren Morris rose to fame in 2016 with her debut single, "My Church," and her major-label debut album, "Hero." Blending elements of country and pop, her other hit songs have included "I Could Use a Love Song," "Rich," "The Middle," "Girl," and "The Bones." In addition to her solo work, Morris has performed with the country music supergroup the Highwomen.

Early Life and Education

Maren Morris was born on April 10, 1990 in Arlington, Texas to Kellie and Greg, owners of a hair salon. She has a younger sister named Karsen. Growing up, Morris sang, acted, and played soccer. At the age of 11, she began performing in bars and clubs around Texas, with her father serving as her manager and agent. When Morris was 12, her father bought her a guitar. As a teenager, she attended James Bowie High School and went to a camp sponsored by the Grammy Foundation. Morris went on to enroll at the University of North Texas, but dropped out after one semester.

Start of Career

At the age of 15 in 2005, Morris independently released her debut album, "Walk On." She followed that in 2007 with the album "All That it Takes." Morris released her third album, "Live Wire," in 2011. She soon moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she eventually met record executive Carla Wallace. Impressed by her songwriting skills, Wallace signed Morris to a four-year songwriting contract with Big Yellow Dog Music.

Career Breakthroughs

After co-writing songs for various other artists, Morris self-released an eponymous EP on Spotify in 2015. A major hit on the platform, it led to Morris being signed by Columbia Nashville, which re-released the EP in late 2015. Early the next year, Morris released her debut single, "My Church," which reached number five on the Hot Country Songs chart. The song became the lead single from Morris's major-label debut album, "Hero," which was released in mid-2016. Debuting at number five on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums chart, "Hero" spawned three more successful singles: "80s Mercedes," "I Could Use a Love Song," and "Rich." The album went on to receive a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Album, while "My Church" was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Morris won the Grammy in the latter category.

Further Music Career

Leveraging her success from her commercial breakthrough, Morris went on a tour with singer-songwriter Keith Urban in 2016. The following year, she went on her first headlining tour, in support of her album "Hero." Morris was also featured on some songs by other artists in 2017, including Thomas Rhett's "Craving You" and Niall Horan's "Seeing Blind." In 2018, with the artists Zedd and Grey, she released the single "The Middle," which became a crossover pop hit and peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. "The Middle" would later receive three Grammy Award nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Morris also earned a pair of nominations for her song "Dear Hate," featuring Vince Gill. She continued her success in 2019 with her album "Girl," which reached number four on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums chart. The album contained the number-one country hit "The Bones," as well as the successful title track. "Girl" won the Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year, and "The Bones" later won both Song of the Year and Single of the Year.

In 2019, Morris formed the country music supergroup the Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby. The group's self-titled debut album was a critical and commercial success, reaching number 10 on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums chart. Morris had another successful collaboration in 2021, when she partnered with her husband Ryan Hurd on the single "Chasing After You." Reaching number three on the Hot Country Songs chart, it went on to receive a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Later in 2021, Morris was featured on John Mayer's single "Last Train Home." In early 2022, she released the single "Circles Around This Town," which served as the lead single from her new album, "Humble Quest." The album debuted at number two on the Top Country Albums chart and later earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Album. "Circles Around This Town" was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. In 2023, Morris released the EP "The Bridge," and in 2024 she contributed the songs "Kiss the Sky" and "Even When I'm Not" to the animated film "The Wild Robot."

Charitable Endeavors

In 2017, Morris launched the Heroes Fund to raise money for music education in public schools. She has also helped raise money to feed underserved people in the Nashville area, and has donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2018, Morris married fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. The couple had a son, Hayes, before divorcing in early 2024. Later that year, Morris came out as bisexual.

In April 2021, Maren and Ryan paid $2.7 million for a home in Nashville, Tennessee.