Maluma Net Worth

What is Maluma's Net Worth?

Maluma is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $22 million. Maluma achieved his commercial breakthrough in 2015 with his album "Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy," which reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. He continued his success with his albums "F.A.M.E.," "11:11," and "Papi Juancho." Maluma has also collaborated with various major artists, notably Shakira, Madonna, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $22 Million Date of Birth: Jan 28, 1994 (29 years old) Place of Birth: Medellín, Colombia Gender: Male Profession: Singer

Early Life

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, was born on January 28, 1994 in Medellín, Colombia to Luis and Marlli. He has an older sister named Manuela. Growing up, Londoño Arias played football in school and competed in the lower divisions of Atletico Nacional and Equidad Sports Club. He also developed his interest in music as a youth while attending Hontanares School in El Retiro. At the age of 15, Londoño Arias and a close friend composed a song entitled "No quiero," which they later recorded in a studio as a birthday present to Londoño Arias by his uncle. Impressed, a group of music producers asked him to choose a memorable stage name. He picked Maluma, a combination of the first syllables of his parents' and sister's names.

Albums, Mixtapes, and EPs

Maluma started recording singles in 2010. Thanks to the success of his track "Farandulera," he landed a record deal with Sony Music Colombia. He subsequently released the single "Loco." Maluma went on to release his debut studio album, "Magia," in 2012. A few years later, he released "PB.DB The Mixtape," which launched the hit song "La Temperatura." His breakthrough, however, came with his second studio album, "Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy," which came out in late 2015. Reaching number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, it was supported by the singles "El Tiki," "Borró Cassette," "El Perdedor," and "Sin Contrato." Maluma subsequently went on tour. In 2017, he had another hit with his third album, "F.A.M.E.," which also made it to number one on the Top Latin Albums chart. Its singles were "Corazón" and "El Préstamo," both number-one hits on the Latin charts. The album also featured the number-one hit "Felices los 4."

Maluma's fourth studio album, "11:11," came out in 2019. Supported by such singles as "HP," "11 PM," and "No Se Me Quita," the album gave Maluma another number-one placement on the Top Latin Albums chart. His next album, "Papi Juancho," was surprise-released in the summer of 2020. Featuring guest appearances by Jory Boy, Justin Quiles, and Yomo, among other artists, it reached number two on the Top Latin Albums chart and number 34 on the Billboard 200. The biggest single from "Papi Juancho" was "Hawái," which topped the Hot Latin Songs chart for nine straight weeks. A remix of the song featuring the Weeknd peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. In early 2021, Maluma released a seven-song EP entitled "#7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica)." He followed that in 2022 with another EP, "The Love & Sex Tape."

Musical Collaborations

Maluma has had several notable musical collaborations. In 2014, he partnered with Elvis Crespo to record the theme song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, "Olé Brazil." One of his biggest collaborations came in 2016 when he was featured on Shakira's single "Chantaje," a number-one hit on the Latin charts. Maluma had another high-profile collaboration in 2019, partnering with Madonna on her songs "Medellín" and "Bitch I'm Loca" from her album "Madame X." Maluma soon reunited with Madonna for the song "Soltera" from his album "11:11." Later in 2019, he collaborated with fellow Colombian artist J Balvin on the single "Qué Pena." Among his other notable collaborations, Maluma recorded the controversial song "Cuatro Babys" with Noriel, Bryant Myers, and Juhn.

Television and Film

With his charisma and fashionable style, Maluma has made appearances on television and in film. He has served as a coach on the singing competition shows "La Voz Kids Colombia," "La Voz México," and "La Voz Kids México." Maluma has also ventured into acting, with his first role being the voice of Mariano in the 2021 Disney animated musical film "Encanto." The year after that, he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romantic dramedy "Marry Me," to which he also contributed music.

Business Endeavors

On the business side of things, Maluma collaborated with the French luxury fashion house Balmain in 2021 on a collection of Miami-inspired menswear. He subsequently launched his own clothing line, called Royalty by Maluma, in early 2022. Elsewhere, Maluma has made some venture capital investments, including in the Colombian company La Haus.

Personal Life

Previously, Maluma was in a relationship with Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich, whom he met on the set of the music video for his song "Felices los 4." The two dated from 2017 to 2019 while sharing custody of a Pomeranian named Julieta.