Malu Trevejo Net Worth

What Is Malu Trevejo's Net Worth?

Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-born singer and media personality who has a net worth of $8 million. Malu Trevejo found fame when she began sharing videos on Musical.ly, and she signed a record deal with Universal Music Latin at the age of 14. Malu released the EP "Una Vez Más" through BMG in 2019, and her 2017 single "Luna Llena" reached #18 on the "Billboard" Hot Latin Songs chart. Trevejo signed with Atlantic Records and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records in 2021. Malu has more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, and her videos have been viewed over 269 million times. In 2022, Trevejo appeared in the film "Wolf Mountain."

Early Life

Malu Trevejo was born María Luisa Trevejo on October 15, 2002, in Havana, Cuba. She is the daughter of a Spanish father and a Cuban mother, and the family moved to Madrid, Spain when she was a baby and lived there for 12 years. While living in Spain, Malu became interested in acting and began performing in skits with her friends. She started belly dancing at a young age and posted videos of this on the internet. At the age of 13, Trevejo and her mother relocated to Miami, Florida. Malu soon opened a Musical.ly (now known as TikTok) account and eventually attracted millions of followers. She became a verified user after she began posting lip-syncing videos.

Career

When she was 14, Trevejo signed a co-management and recording agreement with Universal Music Latin and In-Tu Linea. Her first single, "Luna Llena," was released in September 2017, and it went Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and reached #18 on the "Billboard" Hot Latin Songs chart and #8 on the "Billboard" Latin Digital Song Sales chart. The "Luna Llena" music video has been viewed more than 130 million times on YouTube. That year Malu also released the single "En Mi Mente," and she followed it with "Hasta Luego" (with HRVY), "Nadie Como Yo" (with Gente de Zona), and "Swipe Dat" in 2018. Pandora Radio named Trevejo one of its "2018 Latin Artists to Watch," and in 2019, Malu released the EP "Una Vez Más," which reached #18 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and was certified Platinum (Latin) in the U.S.

The following year, Trevejo moved to Los Angeles and launched an OnlyFans account that amassed more than 37,000 subscribers within the first week. In October 2021, she signed with Atlantic Records and Travis Scott's independent label Cactus Jack Records and released the single "Complicado" (with Luar La L). In 2022, she released the single "Culo Chapa," which featured Haraca Kiko, La Perversa and Químico Ultra Meg. Malu has also released singles such as "Think About" (with Andrea Damante featuring Yung Miami), "Hace Calor" (featuring Jeon), and "Mala" (featuring Haraca Kiko). She parted ways with Cactus Jack Records less than a month after announcing her deal with the label, and she stated on social media, "Things just changed and that's OK because that means something bigger is waiting for me."

Personal Life

In April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Malu was accused of racism when she went on Instagram Live and stated, "I'm sorry not trying to be racist or anything but every time I see a Chinese person I go 'uhhh, don't breathe,'" adding, "It came from China so it's a Chinese virus." She later apologized, saying, "I did make an offensive comment about Chinese people. I didn't know much about it so I talked the way I did, so I am sorry." In early 2023, Trevejo was sued by four of her former employees for $4 million. According to "Rolling Stone," the ex-staffers alleged "harassment and emotional, verbal and mental abuse" as well as "battery, defamation, and sexual misconduct."

Real Estate

In July 2021 Trevejo paid $2.25 million for a home in Plantation, Florida. A decade earlier, rapper Fat Joe bought the house for $1.18 million. He sold it in January 202 for $1.26 million. Amazingly, with the onset of COVID and Miami real estate prices exploding, that owner listed the home for sale just three months later for $2.4 million, ultimately selling it to Malu for $$2.25 million in July 2021. For whatever reason, Malu also did not stay in the home long. She listed it for sale for $3.25 million in June 2022, and accepted $2.5 million in September 2022. Built in 2009, the 5,000+ square foot home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a movie theater, and a gym. The property also features a heated pool, spa, putting green, and basketball court.