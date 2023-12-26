What is Malena Ernman's Net Worth?

Malena Ernman is a Swedish mezzo-soprano opera singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Malena Ernman is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Music. She also performed cabaret, jazz, and has appeared in many musicals. Ernman represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 with the song "La Voix," finishing in 21st place. Malena is also notable for being the mother of environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Family Wealth/$10 Million Inheritance?

A false rumor that has spread widely on the internet claims that Greta Thunberg is the daughter of very wealthy people. A very specific version of the rumor that is frequently quoted to discredit Greta is that she is set to "inherit $10 million" or has already "inherited over $10 million from her family's estate." The latter quote appears to trace back to a spammy website called "caclubindia.com," which further claims Greta's net worth is $18 million USD and that "from her inheritance she is poised to receive several properties in Stockholm, a high-end yacht, a cash amount of $2 million, and a collection of art and antiques estimated at $1.4 million."

The article further falsely claims that Greta takes over 90 private jet trips a year, received a BMW X5 as a gift on her 18th birthday, "possesses a Tesla Model-X and a Range Rover" and is paid $250,000 per speaking event. None of these statements are true. They appear to be robot-generated ChatGPT spam.

Based on our research and Swedish income tax records – which are publicly released – the rumors about the Thunberg family's wealth are completely false. While her parents may be considered comfortably upper-middle class in Sweden, tax records indicate that they are barely millionaires let alone multi-millionaires. Greta and her sister were raised in an apartment in a nice area of Stockholm.

Early Life

Malena Ernman was born on November 4, 1970 in Uppsala, Sweden. She spent her childhood in Sandviken and was educated at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm, the Music Conservatory in Orléans, France, and the school of the Royal Swedish Opera.

Career

In 1997, Ernman sang in the premiere of Ivar Hallstrom's 1897 opera "Liten Karin" in Vadstena, Sweden. "Opera" magazine gave her very positive reviews. The following year, in 1998, she performed as Rosina in "The Barber of Seville" at the Royal Opera in Stockholm and was again very highly reviewed. The same year, she sang Kaja in the premiere of Sven-David Sandstrom's "Staden" under Leif Segerstam. In July 1999, she performed the role of Ziogerg in the premiere of Jonas Forssell's "Tradgarden" at the Drottningholm Palace Theatre in Stockholm, conducted by Roy Goodman. This was the first new opera to be premiered at the theatre in modern times.

In 2000, she performed as Nerone in Handel's "Agrippina." She performed alongside Rosemary Joshua as Poppea and Anna Caterina Antonacci as Agrippina. In 2001, she sang as Sesto in Handel's "Giulio Cesare" at the Drottningholm Festival. The following year, she sang at the Glyndebourne Festival in "Albert Herring." The following summer, she performed as Prince Orlovsky in Johann Strauss's "Die Fledermaus." This opera was also performed at the BBC Proms that year.

In 2002 and 2003, Ernman appeared in Vienna as Diana in "La Calisto." The following season, she sang the part of Donna Elvira in "Don Giovanni" at La Monnaie in Brussels. She also appeared at the Aix-en-Provence Festival in the same role. In 2006, she sang as Nerone in "L'incoronazione di Poppea" in Brussels and Berlin and then as Dido in "Dido and Aeneas" at the Vienna Festival. She also sang in "Agrippina" at Oper Frankfurt. The same year, she made her debut at the Salzburg Festival as Annio in "La clemenza di Tito" under conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt.

In 2007, Ernman had roles in "Giulo Cesare," "Le nozze di Figaro," and "L'incoronazione di Poppea." In 2008, she sang in "La Cenerentola" with the Royal Swedish Opera and in "Dido and Aeneas" at the Opéra-Comique in Paris. In 2009, she again performed as Angelina in "La Cenerentola" with the Royal Swedish Opera. In 2010, she sang the castrato role of Idamante in "Idomeneo" at the Theatre de la Monnaie in Brussels. The following year, she performed in the title role of "Serse" by Handel at the Theater an der Wien. She then sang in Handel's "Rodelinda" and in "La donna del lago. In 2013, she performed for the first time as Beatrice in "Beatrice et Benedict" in Vienna. The same year, she returned to the part of Agrippina at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.

Ernman has also sung several major roles with the Staatsoper Berlin including in "Le nozze di Figaro," "Don Giovanni," and "Il barbiere di Siviglia. In 2018, she sang Gabriella in the Swedish musical "As It Is in Heaven" based on the 2004 film of the same name.

In addition to her successful career in opera, Ernman has also participated in the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Sweden. It was announced that she would enter the Swedish national competition, Melodifestivalen, with the song "La voix" written by Fredrik Kempe and Ernman herself. The song was the first Swedish entry to contain a substantial amount of French lyrics. She went on to win the national competition and represented Sweden at Eurovision in Moscow in 2009. She qualified as a finalist and ended up finishing the contest in 21st place. After the competition, Ernman revealed that her dress had cost nearly $40,000 to make.

Personal Life

Ernman married actor Svante Thunberg. The two appeared together in the 2000 Swedish television musical documentary about the composer Joseph Martin Kraus, who was played by Thunberg. Together, they have two daughters together, singer Beata Ernman and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Greta has risen to prominence after having initiated the School Strike for Climate. Greta also has Asperger syndrome, which became obvious when she turned 11 years old and stopped eating, talking, and reading. This condition lasted for several months until she received her Asperger diagnosis. After adjusting to the diagnosis of her daughter, Ernman has committed herself to helping other families in similar situations.