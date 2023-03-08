Madison Beer Net Worth

What is Madison Beer's net worth?

Madison Beer is an American singer, actress, and director who has a net worth of $18 million. Madison Beer is a highly-successful social media influencer with more than 30 million followers on Instagram alone. She has parlayed a moderately successful singing career into a highly successful endorsement career with various apparel brands and the make-up company Morphe.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $18 Million Date of Birth: Mar 5, 1999 (24 years old) Place of Birth: Jericho Gender: Female Profession: Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Madison Beer's Net Worth

Madison gained fame at the age of 12 when pop star Justin Bieber tweeted out a link to a video of Beer singing. Bieber signed her to Island Records, where she is managed by his manager Scooter Braun.

Madison released the EP "As She Pleases" in 2018 and the album "Life Support" in 2021. Beer's 2019 single "All Day and Night" (with Jax Jones and Martin Solveig) was certified 3× Platinum in Poland and Platinum in the U.K., and 2020's "Selfish" went Platinum in the U.S.

She has released several music videos, and she directed the videos for "Dear Society" (2019), "Good in Goodbye" (2020), "Selfish" (2020), "Reckless" (2021), and "Dangerous" (2022). As an actress, Madison has appeared in the feature film "Louder Than Words" (2013) and the short film "Hocus Broke-us" (2015), and she lent her voice to a 2022 episode of "Monster High." Beer also voiced a virtual character named Evelynn in the virtual band K/DA in the video game "League of Legends." K/DA released the EP "All Out" in 2020, and the band's 2018 single "Pop/Stars" was certified Platinum in the U.S.

Early Life

Madison Beer was born Madison Elle Beer on March 5, 1999, in Jericho, New York. She is the daughter of real estate developer Robert Beer and interior designer Tracie Beer, who put her career on hold to focus on Madison's career. Beer grew up in a Jewish household with her younger brother Ryder, and she had a Bat Mitzvah in 2012. Robert and Tracie divorced when Madison was young. When Beer was 4 years old, she won a modeling contest and subsequently graced the cover of "Child" magazine.

Career

In early 2012, Madison began posting YouTube videos of herself singing covers. After Justin Bieber tweeted a link to a video of Beer covering the Etta James song "At Last," Madison trended on Twitter and attracted media coverage. Bieber signed Beer to Island Records, the label he was signed to at the time, and his manager, Scooter Braun, began managing Madison's career. Beer recorded the song "We Are Monster High" for the 2013 "Monster High" soundtrack, and around this time, Cody Simpson recorded a new version of his song "Valentine" with Madison that was played on Radio Disney. Beer's debut single, "Melodies," was released in September 2013 and featured Bieber. Beer released the 2014 single "Unbreakable" and the 2015 singles "All for Love" (featuring Jack & Jack) and "Something Sweet," and she performed on the 2015 Mako song "I Won't Let You Walk Away," which reached #33 on the "Billboard" Dance/Electronic Digital Songs chart, #43 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and #19 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

Madison released the EP "As She Pleases" in February 2018, and it peaked at #93 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #8 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, and #3 on the New Zealand Heatseeker Albums chart. The single "Dead" was certified Platinum in Australia and Canada, Gold in the U.S., and Silver in the U.K., and "Home with You" went Platinum in Canada and Norway, Gold in the U.S. and Australia, and Silver in the U.K. "Dead" reached #34 on the UK Independent Singles Chart, and "Home with You" reached #37 on that chart and #22 on the "Billboard" Mainstream Top 40 chart. Beer performed at Lollapalooza in August 2018, and that year she also appeared on the David Guetta song "Blame It on Love" and released the Platinum (in the U.S.) single "Pop/Stars" with K/DA. "Pop/Stars" and both of K/DA's 2020 singles, "The Baddest" and "More," reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart, and "Pop/Stars" was used as the "League of Legends" theme song in late 2018. In November 2018, Madison released the single "Hurts Like Hell" (featuring Offset), and it went Platinum in Canada and Gold in the U.S. and Australia. In 2019, she collaborated with Jax Jones and Martin Solveig on the song "All Day and Night," which reached the top 10 on the charts in Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Poland, Scotland, and the U.K.

Beer signed with Epic Records in August 2019, and she released "Good in Goodbye," the first single from her debut album in early 2020. Another single, "Selfish," was released in February 2020, and it was certified Platinum in the U.S., Gold in Canada, and Silver in the U.K. In September 2020, Madison launched a cosmetics collection with Morphe called Morphe x Madison Beer. Madison released her debut album, "Life Support," on February 26, 2021, and it reached #65 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and the top 30 in Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. In June 2021, she released the single "Reckless," which reached #2 in Malaysia, #11 in New Zealand, #13 in Singapore, and #38 on the "Billboard" Mainstream Top 40 chart. In 2021, Beer teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens to co-found Know Beauty, a "skincare line rooted in DNA personalization," and she launched a clothing collection with the British retailer Bohoo. In 2022, her song "I Have Never Felt More Alive" was featured on the soundtrack of the movie "Fall," and she released the singles "Dangerous" and "Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You)."

Personal Life

Madison has dated Jack Gilinsky, Zack Bia, and Brooklyn Beckham, and in a 2016, "YouNow" chat, she revealed that she has "been in love with a girl before" and stated, "I'm not a lesbian, but I definitely love girls." She added, "I think girls are the most amazing things to ever happen to the planet earth. I wouldn't categorize myself as straight because I think labels are really weird." Beer has been open about her struggles with mental health, she told "BuzzFeed" in 2021 that she had previously been "in therapy three times a week, self-harming, thinking about suicide, not even having motivation to get out of bed." Madison also said in the interview, "Once I got a diagnosis of BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder), and once I had been in recovery from self-harm, I felt like it was an appropriate time to come out and start posting my little mental health quotes. I can't even tell you how many people have been so sweet to me and been like, 'I'm so grateful that you do this and say this,' and it just makes me feel really good. I at least hope that with all the false standards of everything, I can at least come out and be like, hey, your mental health — if you're not doing well, mentally, and you think everyone else is, you're wrong. You're not alone. We're all struggling."

Awards and Nominations

For her work in K/DA, Beer has won a Shorty Award for Best in Games for "Pop/Stars" (2019), a QQ Music Boom Boom Award for Best Visual Idol (2020), a Hollywood Music in Media Award for Outstanding Song – Video Game for "The Baddest" (2021), a Game Audio Network Guild Award for Best Original Song for "More" (2021), and a Webby Award for Video – Music (Branded) for "More" (2021). "Pop/Stars" also earned a Game Audio Network Guild Award nomination for Best Original Song, and at the 13th Shorty Awards, "More" was a finalist for Best in Games and received a Gold Distinction for Best in Video. In 2019, Madison earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Web Star: Female, and in 2021, she was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Push Performance of the Year for "Selfish."

Real Estate

In November 2020, Madison paid $5.6 million for a newly-built mansion in Encino, California. She sold the 6,484 square-foot home in May 2022 in an off-market deal for $7 million.