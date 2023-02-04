Mackenzie Ziegler Net Worth

What is Mackenzie Ziegler's Net Worth?

Mackenzie Ziegler is an American dancer, singer, actress, and model who has a net worth of $3 million. Mackenzie Ziegler first came to national attention as a child on the reality television series "Dance Moms," appearing alongside her older sister Maddie Ziegler for six seasons. She went on to launch her music career in 2014 with her debut studio album, "Mack Z." As an actress, Ziegler has appeared on the television sitcom "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn" and in the web series "Total Eclipse."

In July 2019 Mackenzie Ziegler signed a record contract with Sony Music Entertainment that came with a $175,000 advance. The contract dictated that she would earn $9k, $12k and $15k in her first three years, plus 20% of all royalties in all formats and entitled her to a $300,000 recording budget.

Early Life

Mackenzie Ziegler was born on June 4, 2004 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Melissa and Kurt. She grew up in Murrysville with her older sister Maddie and her older half-brothers Tyler and Ryan. When Ziegler was six, her parents divorced, and her mother later remarried to Greg Gisoni. Through her stepfather, she has two older step-siblings named Matthew and Michelle. Ziegler got into dancing at a very early age, and trained at the Abby Lee Dance Company. For her formal education, she was homeschooled.

Dance Moms

Ziegler came to national attention in 2011 when she appeared alongside her sister Maddie and her mother on the Lifetime reality television show "Dance Moms." Mainly filmed at the Abby Lee Dance Company studios, the show focuses on the careers of child dancers under the tutelage of Abby Lee Miller, and highlights the children's frequently bickering stage moms. After six seasons, the Zieglers left "Dance Moms" to pursue other projects. Later, Mackenzie appeared on the spinoff shows "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" and "Abby's Studio Rescue."

Music Career

Ziegler launched her music career in 2014 with the release of her debut studio album, "Mack Z." A number-one hit on the iTunes pop charts, it spawned the popular single "Girl Party." Ziegler went on to release several more singles and music videos over the subsequent years. In late 2016, she released "Day & Night," a duet with Johnny Orlando; she then went on tour with Orlando throughout North America and the UK. Ziegler had further hits with the songs "Breathe" and "What If." She released her second studio album, "Phases," in late 2018. The next year, Ziegler signed with Arista Records and toured the United States as the warm-up act for the boy band PrettyMuch. In 2020, she performed with Sia on the song "Exhale."

Acting Career

In 2015, Ziegler made her acting debut on the Nickelodeon television sitcom "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn," appearing in the episode "Unhappy Campers." She reprised her role two years later in the episode "Keeping Up with the Quadashians." Ziegler landed a bigger part in 2018 when she began playing the lead role of Cassie in the Brat web series "Total Eclipse." The show ran for five seasons through 2020. Among her other acting credits, Ziegler starred as Dorothy in the 2018 holiday theatrical production "The Wonderful Winter of Oz" in Pasadena, California.

Other Appearances

Ziegler has made many other appearances in the media over the years in various capacities. In 2015, she appeared in a commercial for the consumer technology company WowWee and walked the Polo Ralph Lauren Runway in New York City. The following year, Ziegler and her sister served as the faces of Clean & Clear's back-to-school campaign. Ziegler was also the face of Polo Ralph Lauren's children's spring collection. She later partnered with the tween retailer Justice on a social media campaign about anti-bullying. Ziegler graced the cover of Girls' Life magazine for its April/May 2018 issue.

Making her return to reality television, Ziegler competed on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" in 2018. In one episode, she danced with her sister. Later, in 2020, she and her sister served as guest judges on the Quibi dance competition show "Floored." Ziegler also competed on the reality competition show "The Masked Dancer," coming in third place.

Clothing and Cosmetics Lines

With her sister, Ziegler released a limited edition fashion line in 2014 through Mod Angel. In both 2017 and 2018, she collaborated with tween retailer Justice on some lines of dance-inspired activewear. Ziegler later released a T-shirt line called Tee4Too, a line of sweatshirts and T-shirts with FanJoy, and a cosmetics line called Love, Kenzie.

Philanthropy

Significantly involved in philanthropy, Ziegler has partnered with a number of charitable organizations. In 2012, she, her sister, and her mother partnered with Starlight Children's Foundation to raise awareness for sick children. Ziegler has also partnered with Love Your Melon, My Friend's Place, Dancers Against Cancer, and DoSomething.org, among other organizations.