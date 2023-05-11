What is Luke Combs's Net Worth?

Luke Combs is a country music singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. Luke Combs had his commercial breakthrough with his 2017 debut album "This One's for You." He had an even bigger hit with his second album, 2019's "What You See is What You Get," which topped the Billboard 200 and charted in multiple countries. Combs has been nominated for several Grammy, ACM, and CMA Awards.

Early Life and Education

Luke Combs was born on March 2, 1990 in Charlotte, North Carolina as the only child of Rhonda and Chester. When he was eight, he moved with his parents to Asheville. As a teenager there, Combs went to A.C. Reynolds High School, where he played football and performed with a number of vocal groups. For his higher education, he attended Appalachian State University in Boone. During his college years, Combs worked as a bouncer at a bar and performed country music at local venues. He ultimately dropped out of Appalachian State after five years there in order to pursue his music career.

First EPs and Single

Combs released his debut EP, "The Way She Rides," in early 2014. Later in the year, he released the EP "Can I Get an Outlaw." In 2015, Combs released his third EP, "This One's for You." The following year, he released his first single, "Hurricane," which debuted at number 46 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Commercial Breakthrough

After signing to Sony Music Nashville in 2017, Combs released his debut studio album, which had the same name as his previous EP: "This One's for You." Included on the album was his previously released single "Hurricane," as well as the new hit singles "When it Rains it Pours" and "One Number Away." The album was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Top Country Albums chart and number five on the Billboard 200. In 2018, Combs released a deluxe version of the album called "This One's for You Too," which included the new singles "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy," both of which were also number-one country hits.

Further Albums

Combs had his biggest commercial hit yet with his second studio album, "What You See is What You Get," released in late 2019. The album topped the Billboard 200 in the US and also reached number one in Australia and Canada. It included the charting singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving," "Lovin' on You," and "Does to Me," a duet with Eric Church. Combs released a deluxe version of the album entitled "What You See Ain't Always What You Get" in late 2020; it included five new songs, including the smash country hit "Forever After All."

Combs continued his success in 2022 with his third studio album, "Growin' Up," which reached number two on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums chart. It was supported by the singles "Doin' This," "The Kind of Love We Make," and "Going, Going, Gone." The album went on to earn a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Album. Combs subsequently released the album "Gettin' Old" in 2023; it was supported by the singles "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" and "Love You Anyway," as well as a cover of Tracy Chapman's song "Fast Car."

Featured Appearances

As a featured artist, Combs appeared on a new recording of the Brooks & Dunn song "Brand New Man" in 2019. Originally released in 1991, the song was re-recorded for Brooks & Dunn's album "Reboot." For his contribution, Combs shared with the duo a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In 2020, Combs was featured on Jameson Rodgers's song "Cold Beer Calling My Name," the second single from Rodgers's debut studio album "Bet You're From a Small Town." The song reached number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Personal Life

After dating for over two years, Combs got engaged to Nicole Hocking in late 2018. The pair married in Florida in the summer of 2020. Combs and Hocking had their first child, a boy named Tex, on Father's Day in 2022. Early the next year, they announced that they were expecting a second boy.