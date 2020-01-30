Lucy Thomas net worth: Lucy Thomas is an English singer who has a net worth of $400 thousand. She is perhaps best known for starring on the reality TV series The Voice Kids.

Lucy Thomas was born in Wigan, Lancashire, England. She competed on the reality television series The Voice Kids on ITV in 2018. After appearing on the show, Thomas was immediately offered a recording contract from Cavendish Records. Her debut studio album Premiere was released in 2019. Lucy Thomas was just 14 when she appeared on The Voice Kids. The reality TV series debuted in 2017 as a junior version of The Voice UK. It has featured judges including will.i.am, Danny Jones, Jessi J, Paloma Faith, and Pixie Lott. The Voice Kids has been presented by Emma Willis, Cel Spellman, Vick Hope, and AJ Odudu.