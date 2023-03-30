Louise Mandrell Net Worth

What is Louise Mandrell's net worth?

Louise Mandrell is an American country music artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Louise Mandrell was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and grew up in a musical household. Both of her parents were country music artists, and her older sister is country music star, Barbara Mandrell. She began her professional career in the 60s, singing and playing guitar and other instruments for Patsy Cline. She then toured the US and Asia with the Mandrell Family Band. After a few successful singles, she began touring with her sister, and then recording with artists such as Merle Haggard. Epic Records subsequently signed her to a solo cntract in 1978. After struggling in the late 70s, she began to achieve some success in the early 80s. After signing a new deal with RCA Records, her career took off. From 1982 to 1988 she had numerous Top 40 and Top 10 hits, including, "Runaway Heart", "Too Hot to Sleep", and "I Wanna Say Yes".

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Louise Mandrell was born into a family with strong musical roots. Her father, Irby Mandrell, was a talented musician and her mother, Mary Ellen, was a music business entrepreneur. Louise began her musical journey at a young age, learning to play various instruments, including the guitar, banjo, and violin. Her sister, Barbara Mandrell, also pursued a career in music and found early success as a country singer.

The Mandrell Family Band

Louise, along with her sisters Barbara and Irlene, formed a family band in the late 1960s, with their parents serving as the band's manager and musical director. The Mandrell Family Band performed at various events and venues throughout the United States, showcasing the sisters' musical abilities and paving the way for their future success in the entertainment industry.

Solo Career

In 1978, Louise signed a recording contract with Epic Records, launching her solo career. Her debut single, "Put It on Me," garnered modest success, but it was her 1983 hit "Save Me" that propelled her to stardom. Throughout the 1980s, Louise released several albums and charted multiple singles on the country music charts, including "Some of My Best Friends Are Old Songs," "Too Hot to Sleep," and "I Wanna Say Yes."

Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters

In 1980, Louise joined her sisters Barbara and Irlene on the popular television variety show "Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters." The show featured musical performances, comedy skits, and guest appearances by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The program was a hit, attracting millions of viewers each week and further solidifying the Mandrell sisters' status as beloved entertainers. The show ended in 1982 due to Barbara's health issues.

Theatre and Acting Career

After the television show ended, Louise expanded her career into acting and theatre. In 1991, she starred in the titular role of the musical "Annie Get Your Gun" in a production at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in Minnesota. The performance was a critical success, leading to Louise's further involvement in various theatre productions, including "Calamity Jane" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Louise Mandrell Theater

In 1997, Louise opened the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she headlined her own variety show. The venue showcased a mix of musical performances, comedy, and dance, with Louise often performing alongside a talented cast of entertainers. The theater was a popular attraction in Pigeon Forge until it closed in 2005.

Philanthropy and Personal Life

Louise Mandrell has been actively involved in various charitable organizations throughout her career, including the American Lung Association and the United Service Organization (USO). She has also been a staunch supporter of the United States military, participating in numerous tours and events to entertain and boost morale for the troops.

Louise has been married three times, with her current marriage to John Haywood since 1993. She has one child from her first marriage, a son named Michael. Louise remains close to her family, often collaborating with her sisters on various projects and events.