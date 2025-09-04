What is Lola Young's Net Worth?

Lola Young is an English singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Lola Young rose to fame in 2024 with her viral single "Messy," which topped the UK Singles Chart and charted in the top ten in several other countries. Her studio albums include "My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely," "This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway," and "I'm Only F**king Myself."

Early Life and Education

Lola Young was born on January 4, 2001 in London, England to an English mother and a Chinese-Jamaican father. She became involved with performing at an early age, beginning lessons in guitar, piano, and singing when she was just six. Young's creativity was nurtured by her mother and stepfather, as well as by her great-aunt, children's author Julia Donaldson. She was educated at Balgowan Primary School, Kingsdale Foundation School, and the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.

Career Beginnings

While still attending the BRIT School, Young won the Open Mic UK live music competition with her song "Never Enough." She also competed on the first season of the CBBC talent show "Got What it Takes?," where she came in second place. After graduating from the BRIT School in 2018, Young did various open mic events and local gigs. She eventually drew the attention of talent managers Nick Shymansky and Nick Huggett, who soon began managing her.

Recording Career

After signing with Island Records in 2019, Young released her debut single, "6 Feet Under." She then released the mini-album "Intro." In the spring of 2020, Young released her first EP, "Renaissance," featuring the single "Pick Me Up." She followed that with a number of non-album singles, including "Ruin My Make Up," "Bad Tattoo," "Fake," and a rendition of "Together in Electric Dreams." Young also released her second EP, "After Midnight." For 2021, she earned a Brit Award nomination for Rising Star. The next year, Young released "Stream of Consciousness," the lead single from her debut studio album, "My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely." The album came out in the spring of 2023 and spawned the additional singles "Annabel's House," "Don't Hate Me," "What is it About Me," and "Money."

Young had her commercial breakthrough in 2024 with her single "Messy," which went viral on TikTok and topped the UK Singles Chart for four weeks. It also reached number one in Ireland and Australia and charted in the top ten in several other countries. "Messy" was included on Young's second studio album, "This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway." Among the album's other singles were "Conceited," "Wish You Were Dead," and "Fuck." Later in 2024, Young released the non-album singles "Flicker of Light" and "Charlie," the latter featuring rapper Lil Yachty. Meanwhile, she was featured on the song "Like Him" by rapper Tyler, the Creator. In 2025, Young released the singles "One Thing," "Not Like That Anymore," and "Dealer," all from her third studio album, "Only F**king Myself." The first single reached number 18 on the UK Singles Chart.

Personal Life

When she was 17, Young was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a condition she has often spoken about. She also experiences recurring vocal cord cysts that have often prompted her to cancel shows.

In 2025, Young came out as bisexual.