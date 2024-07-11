Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Jan 15, 1967 (57 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Female Profession: Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lisa Lisa's Net Worth

What is Lisa Lisa's net worth?

Lisa Lisa is an American singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Lisa Lisa's musical journey began in her church choir and her big break came when she auditioned for Full Force. She later became known as the lead singer for the group Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam in the 1980s. Their first album came out in 1985 and the single "I Wonder If I Take You Home" went Gold. Having gained fame and a new contract with Columbia Records the group produced a string of successful singles and albums throughout the 1980s. Lisa went solo after the group broke up and released two albums and several singles. She also got into acting, most notably appearing on the Nickelodeon series "Taina".

Early Life

Lisa Velez, better known by her stage name Lisa Lisa was born on January 15, 1967 in Hell's Kitchen, New York City. She was the youngest of ten children raised by a single mother. Lisa grew up speaking Spanish at home due to her Puerto Rican descent and learned English at school. She sang in her church choir with her six sisters and was a sharp student at Julia Richman High School. She was part of a traveling singing group that performed songs from classic Broadway musicals and Motown hits.

Music Career

Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam was founded when Lisa aced an audition for Full Force, the Brooklyn production team. She met drummer Mike Hughes at popular underage club in Manhattan called Funhouse. When Hughes noticed her, he immediately invited her to audition for the production team. Lisa would then take her first solo trip by subway to Brooklyn.

In 1985 Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam (Hughes and Alex "Spanador" Moseley) quickly recorded their debut single "I Wonder If I Take You Home". It became a hot sensation, leading to a contract with Columbia Records. The record label re-released it and it soared to the R&B top ten in the US and reached the top 20 in the UK. The group subsequently churned out several hits throughout the 1980s.

In the late 1980s Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam's popularity began to decline. Their fourth album "Straight Outta Hell's Kitchen" didn't perform as well commercially. It included the hit "Let the Beat Hit 'Em" which made it into the US pop Top 40 chart and was successful on the R&B and club charts as well. The group disbanded in 1991 upon which Lisa started pursuing solo singing and acting.

In 1994 Lisa released her solo album "LL77" featuring the moderate club hit "When I Fell in Love" (remixed by Junior Vasquez) and "Skip to My Lu" the hit single which reached No. 38 on the R&B chart.

In June 2008 Lisa presented an award at the BET Awards and hinted at a possible comeback. In 2009 she released a new material album titled "Life 'n Love" on Mass Appeal Entertainment featuring the single "Can't Wait" with rapper Pitbull. It also included a cover of Taylor Dayne's "Stand". In March 2014 Lisa performed at the eighth annual Forever Freestyle showcase at the Lehman College Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx. In June 2019 she signed with Snoop Dogg's Army (part of the Snoop Dogg Entertainment Company) sparking excitement about her future projects.

Discography

Lisa's discography is a rich collection of dance hits, emotional ballads and vibrant pop songs. "Lisa & Cult Jam with Full Force" (1985) featured breakthrough hits like "I Wonder If I Take You Home" that peaked on dance charts and "Can You Feel the Beat" which established them in the dance music scene.

The ballad "All Cried Out" also emerged from this album, showcasing Lisa's remarkable vocal range and becoming a major hit. Their follow-up album "Spanish Fly" (1987) was also a huge commercial success, spawning chart-topping singles like "Head to Toe" and "Lost in Emotion." Additionally, the album featured "Someone to Love Me for Me" a duet with Full Force that received significant airplay.

In 1989 the band released a new album titled "Straight to the Sky" keeping up their hit streak with singles like "Little Jackie Wants to Be a Star" and the dance track "Just Git It Together". Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam's legacy was captured in the 1996 compilation album "Super Hits" which featured their greatest hits. Popular singles from Lisa's later career include "Rainstorm" and "I'm on Fire".

Television Roles

Apart from being a talented musician, Lisa has also graced the small screen with her vibrant personality. She made her acting debut in 1985 with the hip-hop movie "Krush Groove" before transitioning to TV throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Her biggest TV role was in in the Nickelodeon series "Taina" in which she also sang from time to time. She has also guest-starred on shows like "New York Undercover" and "Law & Order".

Personal Life

Lisa was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma when she was 21. She braved through chemotherapy alone opting to keep her diagnosis and treatment a secret from her family and bandmates. She got married to Antonimar Mello in 2005.