Lewis Capaldi net worth: Lewis Capaldi is a Scottish singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for the single "Someone You Loved".

Lewis Capaldi was born in Glasgow, Scotland in October 1996. He plays the guitar and piano. Capaldi released his debut studio album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019. The album reached #1 in the UK, Scotland, Ireland, and Norway. It also reached #20 on the Billboard 200 chart. His debut single "Bruises" reached #2 in Scotland and #6 in the UK. Lewis Capaldi's single "Someone You Loved" reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as in the UK, Scotland, Canada, and Ireland. His single "Hold Me While You Wait" reached #1 in Ireland and his single "Before You Go" reached #1 in the UK, Scotland, and Ireland. He has won several awards and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2020 for Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved".