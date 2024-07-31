Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is LeToya Luckett's Net Worth?

LeToya Luckett is an American singer and actress who has a net worth of $1 million. LeToya Luckett is best known for being a member of the all-girls rhythm and blues group Destiny's Child before striking out on her own and watching her debut album "LeToya" race up the Billboard Charts. A presence on radio, film, television, and theatre, Luckett turned broken dreams into a lucrative career.

Early Years

LeToya Nicole Luckett was born on March 11, 1981, in Houston, Texas, the oldest of the two children born to Darrell and Pamela Luckett. As a child, she took opera lessons and sang in the choir at Brentwood Baptist Church. She also took part as a backup singer in the rhythm and blues group her friend and classmate Beyonce Knowles had put together – Girl's Tyme. The group also included LaTavia Roberson and Kelly Rowland. In 1993, they changed their name to Destiny's Child.

Destiny's Child

In 1995, Destiny's Child was signed by American record label Elektra Records, which canceled the contract later that year after determining that the group was not yet professionally developed enough. In 1997, the girls signed with American record label Columbia Records after contracting with Beyonce's father – record executive Mathew Knowles – to act as their manager. In 1998, they released their first album, "Destiny's Child," and were soon touring with the American girl group TLC as their opening act.

Destiny's Child released their second album, "The Writing's on the Wall" in 1999. It went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums by a girl group of all time, being certified platinum eight times in the United States. Two of the songs on the album were nominated for Grammy Awards: "Bills, Bills, Bills" and "Say My Name."

Lawsuits

In 1999, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson announced that they desired to seek alternative management for themselves. The response of Mathew Knowles and the other members of Destiny's Child was to replace Luckett and Roberson with Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. Luckett and Roberson filed a lawsuit against Mathew, Beyonce, and Kelly, charging them with breach of partnership. They eventually dropped Beyonce and Kelly from the suit and went after Mathew alone for unspecified damages. Eventually, Luckett and Roberson received royalties for their contributions as founding members of Destiny's Child and the case drew to a close.

In 2001, after Destiny's Child released their album "Survivor," Luckett and Roberson filed yet another lawsuit, claiming that the album's lead single, also called "Survivor," violated their previous settlement due to the lyrics, which were alleged to be insulting. The song had been written by Beyonce, her father, and songwriter Anthony Dent after a radio announcer had joked that the group was like the reality game show Survivor, as three members – now including Franklin – had already left the group. Luckett and Roberson claimed the song was about them, containing lyrics such as "You thought that I'd be stressed without you but I'm chillin'. You thought I wouldn't sell without you. Sold nine million."

The "Survivor" single reached number 2 on the United States Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Norway, and Ireland. At the 2002 Grammy Awards, the song won "Best Rhythm & Blues Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals." It also won a Soul Train Lady of Soul Award for "Best Rhythm & Blues/Soul Single." The music video for the song won the 2011 MTV Music Video Award for "Best Rhythm & Blues Video." In 2017, The American music and entertainment magazine Billboard ranked the song at number 40 on its list of the 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time. The lawsuit ended up being settled out of court.

Gold Records & Billboard Hits

In 2002, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson founded a new group – "Anjel" – which included Naty Quinones and Tiffany Beaudoin as members. The group was managed by 581 Entertainment which collapsed after "Anjel" had recorded a 22-song demo.

In 2003, Luckett recorded a 5-song demo with management company Noontime and was signed to Capitol Records. Her first song to be released through Capitol was "You Got What I Need" in 2004. Her debut album, "LeToya" was released in 2006. It debuted at number 1 on the United States Billboard 200 chart as well as the Top Rhythm & Blues/Hip Hop Albums chart. The album went gold after one month and eventually went platinum. The album's single "Torn" reached number 2 on the Billboard's Hot Rhythm & Blues/Hip Hop Songs chart.

AOL Music ranked Luckett as one of the Best New Artists of 2006, while Rap-Up Magazine listed her as number 2 of their Top 5 Breakthrough Artists of 2006. That summer, Luckett toured with American singer Mary J. Blige as her opening act.

Luckett's second album, "Lady Love," was released in 2009. The album's single "Regret" reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot Rhythm & Blues/Hip Hop Songs chart. Her third album, "Back 2 Life," released in 2017, reached number 4 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.

Television, Film & Theatre

LeToya Luckett made her television debut in 1998 on the American sitcom "Smart Guy." On the stage in 2008, she played the role of Michelle in the play "Rumors" by playwright Jaron D. Lawrence. In 2010, she starred in the American Christian drama film "Preacher's Kid," loosely based on the Parable of the Prodigal Son, and appeared in the action comedy film "Killers," which starred Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher.

Luckett won the role of Stacey in the 2011 American dramatic sports film "From the Rough." That same year, she was cast in the Home Box Office drama series "Treme."

In 2013, Luckett landed a role in the VH1 comedy-drama television series "Single Ladies" and portrayed the character Tawnya in the American police drama series "Rosewood" in 2016. The following year, she was cast as Rochelle in the Oprah Winfrey Network's dramatic television series "Greenleaf."

Clothing & Beauty

LeToya Luckett opened an upscale women's clothing store in Houston, Texas – Lady Elle Boutique – in 2003. She opened a second location in Houston in 2008. In 1020, she began endorsing Luster's Hair Care products via billboards and commercials.

Personal Life

LeToya Luckett married Rob Hill Sr. in 2016 and divorced that same year. On December 10, 2017, she married entrepreneur Tommicus Walker at Villa Antonia in Austin, Texas. Luckett and Walker divorced in 2021. They have two children together: a daughter born on January 4, 2019, and a son born on September 14, 2020.