Lepa Brena net worth: Lepa Brena is a Yugoslav singer, actress, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $25 million. She is best known for being the best-selling female recording artist from Yugoslavia.

Lepa Brena was born in Tuzla, PR Bosnia and Herzegovina, FPR Yugoslavia in October 1960. Her musical styles include pop and folk. She was one of the last popular acts before the breakup of Yugoslavia and became a symbol of the former country. Lepa Brena co-founded Grand Production with her husband tennis player Slobodan Zivojinovic and friend Sasa Popovic. They sold the company for 30 million Euro in 2019. She released her debut studio album Cacak, Cacak in 1982 and has released several albums through the years. She has also appeared in films such as Hajde da se volimo and its two sequels. Lepa Brena has sold more than 40 million records. She has two children with her husband after getting married in 1991.