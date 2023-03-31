Lauren Jauregui Net Worth

What is Lauren Jauregui's net worth?

Lauren Jauregui is an American singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Lauren Jauregui is best known for being a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Jauregui auditioned for "The X Factor" when she was 16 years old in 2012. That same year Fifth Harmony was formed. The group's original lineup included Normani Kordei Hamilton, Allyson Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen and Camila Cabello. Fifth Harmony released debut studio album "Reflection" in 2015. The album reached #5 in the US, #8 in Canada and New Zealand, and #9 in Spain. Their single "Worth It" (featuring Kid Ink) was certified Platinum and reached #12 in the US and #3 in the UK. Fifth Harmony also had success with the singles "Boss" and "Sledgehammer". Their single "Work from Home" from their 2016 album 7/27 reached #1 in New Zealand and the Top 10 in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. The group was named MTV's Artist to Watch at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. The group embarked an indefinite hiatus in 2018 after selling 15 million RIAA certified units.

Early Life

Growing up in a Cuban-American family in Miami, Lauren Jauregui was exposed to a rich tapestry of musical influences from a young age. Her parents recognized her talent and passion for music, enrolling her in vocal and piano lessons. Throughout her childhood and adolescence, Jauregui participated in school choirs and talent shows, nurturing her love for singing and performing.

X Factor and Fifth Harmony

In 2012, at the age of 16, Lauren Jauregui auditioned for the second season of the American version of "The X Factor." Although she initially competed as a solo artist, the show's judges saw potential in combining her talents with those of fellow contestants Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello. Thus, Fifth Harmony was formed. The group went on to finish in third place on the show, and their journey as a musical act had just begun.

Fifth Harmony Success

After their time on "The X Factor," Fifth Harmony signed a joint record deal with Syco Music and Epic Records. They released their debut EP, "Better Together," in 2013, which reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The group's first studio album, "Reflection," was released in 2015 and included the hit single "Worth It," which went multi-platinum in the United States.

Fifth Harmony continued to dominate the music scene with their 2016 album "7/27," featuring the smash hit "Work from Home." The group's success made them one of the most popular girl groups in recent history. However, in 2016, member Camila Cabello left the group, and they continued as a quartet until their hiatus in 2018.

Solo Career and Artistic Evolution

During her time with Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui began exploring her own artistic identity, collaborating with other artists on various projects. In 2016, she featured on the track "Back to Me" with electronic duo Marian Hill. Jauregui continued to expand her horizons, working with Halsey on the song "Strangers" and Steve Aoki on "All Night," both released in 2017.

Following Fifth Harmony's hiatus, Jauregui officially embarked on her solo career. She released her debut solo single, "Expectations," in October 2018, showcasing her powerful vocals and raw, emotional lyrics. Jauregui continued to release singles, including "More Than That" and "Lento," demonstrating her diverse musical range and artistic growth.