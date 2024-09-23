What is Lauren Alaina's Net Worth?

Lauren Alaina is a country singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $800,000. Lauren Alaina first gained wide recognition in 2011 as a contestant on the tenth season of "American Idol," where she came in second place. She went on to release such albums as "Wildflower," "Road Less Traveled," and "Pretty on Top of the World," and to collaborate on hit songs with artists including Kane Brown, Hardy, and Dustin Lynch. Alaina also competed on the 28th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2019.

Early Life and Education

Lauren Alaina Kristine Suddeth was born on November 8, 1994 in Rossville, Georgia to Kristy and J.J. Demonstrating a talent for singing from a very early age, she sang in church, restaurants, talent shows, and children's choirs. At the age of eight, Alaina won the talent competition of the Southern Stars Pageant, and between the ages of nine and twelve she sang at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Meanwhile, when she was ten years old, Alaina won the American Model and Talent Competition in Orlando, Florida. As a teenager, she attended Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, where she was a cheerleader.

American Idol

Before auditioning for "American Idol," Alaina twice auditioned for "America's Got Talent," and was rejected both times. She had much better success with "American Idol," making it onto the show's tenth season in 2011. An early favorite of the judges, Alaina went on to reach the season finale, where she sang "Flat on the Floor," "Maybe it Was Memphis," and "Like My Mother Does." Ultimately, Alaina finished as the runner-up to winner Scotty McCreery.

Albums and Singles

After "American Idol," Alaina released the single "Like My Mother Does" and performed on a number of talk shows. She then released her debut album, "Wildflower." A commercial hit, the album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top Country Albums chart. Its lead single, "Georgia Peaches," reached number 28 on the Hot Country Songs chart. In 2015, Alaina released a self-titled EP, which included the singles "Next Boyfriend" and "Road Less Traveled." Both of those tracks were included as singles on Alaina's second studio album, "Road Less Traveled," which came out in early 2017. The album's third single was "Doin' Fine." Also in 2017, Alaina was featured on Kane Brown's number-one country hit "What Ifs."

In 2018, Alaina released the single "Ladies in the '90s," which was subsequently included on her 2020 EP "Getting Good." Later in 2020, she released the EP "Getting Over Him." That year, Alaina was also featured alongside Devin Dawson on Hardy's number-one country hit "One Beer." She went on to release her third studio album, "Sitting Pretty on Top of the World," in 2021; it was supported by her previously released singles "Getting Good" and "Getting Over Him." Also in 2021, Alaina released the hit duet "Thinking 'Bout You" with fellow country singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch. Her next big release was her 2023 EP "Unlocked," which included the song "Thicc as Thieves."

Further Television Appearances

Since her time on "American Idol," Alaina has made further appearances on television. In 2019, she competed on the 28th season of "Dancing with the Stars," and with her partner Gleb Savchenko, finished in fourth place. Alaina later competed on the short-lived survival competition show "Beyond the Edge" in 2022. She was removed from the competition in the fifth episode due to a torn ligament.

Alaina appeared in her first film, the CMT television movie "The Road Less Traveled," in late 2017. Four years later, she starred opposite Tyler Hynes in the Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance."

Grand Ole Opry

Not long after finishing in second place on "American Idol" in 2011, Alaina made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. A little over a decade later, in early 2022, she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry when she was inducted by her childhood idol Trisha Yearwood. In the process, Alaina became the youngest member of the august institution.

Personal Life

In 2018, Alaina got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Alexander Hopkins. However, early the next year, they broke it off. Alaina went on to date comedian John Crist. She then dated Cam Arnold, to whom she got engaged in late 2022. The pair married in early 2024.