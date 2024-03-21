Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $2.5 Million Birthdate: Jul 3, 1952 - Aug 26, 2004 (52 years old) Birthplace: Brewster Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Actor, Musician, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Laura Branigan's Net Worth

Laura Branigan was a singer and actress who had a net worth of $2.5 million. Though, it should be noted that in the decades since her 2004 death, the value of Laura's catalog and royalties have dramatically increased in value, thanks largely to the music streaming era.

Laura Branigan is best known for her hit 1982 single "Gloria." Among her other successful singles were "Self Control," "Solitaire," "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "Ti amo," and "Shattered Glass." Branigan also contributed songs to some film and television soundtracks, including the award-winning soundtracks to "Flashdance" and "Ghostbusters," and acted in some films and television series.

Early Life and Education

Laura Branigan was born on July 3, 1952 in Brewster, New York as the fourth of five children of Irish-American parents James Sr. and Kathleen. Raised in Armonk, she attended a Catholic school in nearby Chappaqua. Branigan went on to attend Byram Hills High School, and then the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

Career Beginnings

In 1972, Branigan formed the folk rock band Meadow with Walker Daniels, Sharon Storm, and Chris Van Cleave. The band soon added Bob Valdez and released the album "The Friend Ship." Not long after that, Meadow disbanded and Daniels died by suicide. Branigan went on to hold various jobs over the subsequent years, including as a backup singer for Leonard Cohen during his European tour in 1976.

Studio Albums and Singles

In 1982, Branigan released her debut studio album, "Branigan." The album's first single, "All Night with Me," peaked at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it was the album's second single, a cover of Umberto Tozzi's and Giancarlo Bigazzi's Italian love song "Gloria," that launched Branigan to international fame. In the United States, "Gloria" peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 36 weeks. For the song, Branigan received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. In 1983, she released her second studio album, "Branigan 2," which reached number 29 on the Billboard 200. The album launched the hit singles "Solitaire," which was a cover of the French song by Martine Clémenceau, and "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," which was the first major hit for its co-writer Michael Bolton. Also in 1983, Branigan contributed the song "Imagination" to the award-winning soundtrack of the romantic dance film "Flashdance."

Branigan continued her success with her third studio album, 1984's "Self Control," which peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit title track, a cover of the song by Italian singer-songwriter Raf. The same year, Branigan contributed the song "Hot Night" to the soundtrack of the film "Ghostbusters." She released her fourth studio album, "Hold Me," in 1985; it contained the successful single "Spanish Eddie." Her next studio album was 1987's "Touch," which launched the hit singles "Shattered Glass" and "The Power of Love," the latter a cover of the song by Jennifer Rush. Branigan went on to release a self-titled album in 1990. She released her seventh and final studio album, "Over My Heart," in 1993; it featured major contributions from her younger brother Billy. After that, Branigan left the music industry to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with colon cancer. She stopped performing following her husband's passing in 1996. Branigan would return to the music industry in the early 2000s.

Acting Career

Beyond her music career, Branigan acted in some films and television programs. In 1983, she appeared in an episode of the television crime drama series "CHiPs," and the next year had a guest role on the superhero television series "Automan." In 1985, Branigan made her film acting debut in "Mugsy's Girls," in which she starred alongside Academy Award winner Ruth Gordon. Three years later, she starred in the Australian film "Backstage." Among her other acting credits, Branigan guest-starred in a 1991 episode of the horror anthology television series "Monsters."

St. Louis Blues and Gloria

In 2019, Branigan and her music experienced a resurgence in popularity when her song "Gloria" was adopted as the unofficial victory anthem of the NHL's St. Louis Blues. That season, the floundering Blues went on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak en route to their first-ever Stanley Cup. Branigan's legacy manager and representative Kathy Golik embraced the use of "Gloria" by the team and even traveled to St. Louis to represent the late Branigan during the playoffs.

Personal Life and Death

In late 1978, Branigan married attorney Larry Kruteck. They remained wed until Kruteck's passing from cancer in 1996. Branigan went on to date Tommy Bayiokos, who was in her band.

On August 26, 2004, Branigan passed away from a cerebral aneurysm at her home in East Quogue, New York. Her ashes were scattered over Long Island Sound.