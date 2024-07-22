What is LaTavia Roberson's net worth?

LaTavia Roberson is an American singer, songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. LaTavia Roberson is best known for being an original member of Destiny's Child, which would go on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Roberson recorded two studio albums, sold over 25 million records and won two Grammy Awards and three Soul Train Music Awards during her time with the girl group.

After leaving Destiny's Child Roberson briefly formed Anjel, another girl group that included former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett. Besides music, Roberson has also dabbled in acting, starring in various stage plays including "Those Jeans", "How to Love" and "Not My Family". In 2014 she became a main cast member for R&B Divas: Atlanta alongside singers such as Angie Stone, Keke Wyatt and long-time friend Meelah of 702.

Early Life

LaTavia Marie Roberson was born on November 1, 1981 in Houston, Texas to Cheryl Lastrap and Terry Roberson. Prior to joining Destiny's Child she was a child model, appearing in commercials in the 80s like Soft and Beautiful's Just for Me Hair Care relaxer for kids.

Girl's Tyme and Destiny's Child (1990–2000)

When LaTavia was eight, she tried out to be a rapper and dancer in a local girl group and was one of the lucky ones picked. She crossed paths with Beyoncé Knowles at that audition and they immediately hit it off, even filming a video for a song called "One Time" together. Later in elementary school LaTavia met Kelly Rowland who impressed her with her singing. Not long after she persuaded her to join the group. They also recruited Kelly, Tamar Davis and LaTavia's cousins Nikki and Nina Taylor then chose the name "Girl's Tym".

LaTavia and the girls got their big break when they entered Star Search, the singing competition TV show. Sadly, Girl's Tyme lost the competition to Skeleton Crew. Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, took over as their manager and restructured the group into a quartet featuring LaTavia, Beyoncé, Kelly and LeToya Luckett. The group also went through a series of name changes before finally settling on "Destiny".

In 1995 they signed to Elektra Records but were later dropped from the label. D'wayne Wiggins then briefly signed them to Grass Roots Entertainment and worked on music with them. Their most notable collaboration was the Wiggins-produced song "Killing Time" which was included on the Men in Black soundtrack.

After several months of getting primed for the music scene, the group landed a deal with Columbia Records in 1997. They changed their name to Destiny's Child with Beyoncé as lead vocalist, Rowland as second lead vocalist and Roberson and Luckett as background vocalists. Roberson also stepped up as the group's spokesperson. In 1998 they released their self-titled debut album "Destiny's Child".

In 1999 Destiny's Child dropped their highly-anticipated second album "The Writing's on the Wall" which became one of the biggest-selling albums by a female group and was certified eight times platinum in the U.S. The album includes four hit singles: "Bills, Bills, Bills", "Bug a Boo", "Say My Name" and "Jumpin', Jumpin'". LaTavia also co-wrote more on this album than their first and performed lead on two songs: "Sweet Sixteen" and "Where'd You Go". Additionally, she sang lead on the song "Can't Help Myself" which was only released on the album's Houston Edition.

LaTavia's musical career with Destiny's Child was nothing short of memorable. She performed with the group in live shows and won several awards with them including two Grammys and three Soul Train Music Awards. She also went on tour with TLC, appeared in Jagged Edge's music video and starred in "Beverly Hood" and the TV show "Smart Guy".

Anjel (2001–2003)

Roberson and LeToya Luckett left Destiny's Child together after conflict with management and formed a group called Anjel with two other girls, Naty Quinones and Tiffany Beaudoin. In 2003 the group split up before actually completing the album they were working on. The tracks were later leaked on the internet.

Solo Career (2004–2012)

In 2005 Xscape invited LaTavia to replace Kandi but she passed on the opportunity opting instead to stay at home in Houston and take care of her family. The following year LaTavia confirmed that she had been secretly recording her debut album which was slated for a 2009 release. Unfortunately, she never managed to complete this album so it was never released.

In 2007 Roberson together with former Destiny's Child counterparts Luckett and Farrah Franklin appeared in the TV series "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" to shine a light on their time with Destiny's Child. LaTavia then got a role in the stage play "Those Jeans" which ran from April 18 to July 12, 2008. In 2009 she featured on the song "Swagga Check" by Young Sween and later appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010.

Stage Plays, Motherhood and R&B Divas (2013–2015)

In 2013 LaTavia starred in J.F. Bailey's stage plays "How to Love" and "Not My Family". She also became a mother for the first time that same year. In 2014 Roberson was added to the main cast of R&B Divas: Atlanta season 3 and appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to promote it in May of that year.

In 2015 Roberson partnered with Luxury Hair Direct which specializes in hair extensions. She also became involved with the Saving Our Daughters charity.

2016- Present

In 2016 LaTavia started an online YouTube series called "The Online Diary of LaTavia Roberson". The next year she made her film debut as an actress in the horror movie "But Deliver Us from Evil" starring Eric Roberts and appeared in two other movies "Dirty South House Arrest" and "The Hills". On June 23, 2017 she dropped her first song as a solo artist, "Best Time of Your Life".

In November 2018 she took a bold step and founded Roberson Sports Management with plans of representing up-and-coming boxers. She also also launched a boxing magazine called Slugfest Magazine whose first issue featured Roy Jones Jr and was published in March 2019. The magazine stopped publication in 2020.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Roberson launched a nonprofit organization for young girls called Le Papillon Foundation as well as her Queens Collection makeup line. In February 2024 she showcased the fashion line's Fall/Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week.

Personal Life

In 2010, Roberson opened up about her struggles with alcohol after her time in Destiny's Child. On August 21, 2013 she and producer Don Vito welcomed a daughter into the world. Tragically, in 2016, she suffered the late-term pregnancy loss of a baby girl. However, on September 23, 2019 she and Don Vito celebrated the arrival of their second child.