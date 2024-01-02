What Is Lainey Wilson's Net Worth?

Lainey Wilson is an American country music singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Lainey Wilson has earned two Grammy nominations, and she has released the studio albums "Lainey Wilson" (2014), "Tougher" (2016), "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" (2021), and "Bell Bottom Country" (2022). Lainey is known for hit singles such as "Things a Man Oughta Know," "Heart Like a Truck," and "Watermelon Moonshine," and she has performed on Jordan Rowe's "Mama Ain't Jesus," Cole Swindell's "Never Say Never," Hardy's "Wait in the Truck," and Jelly Roll's "Save Me." Wilson had a recurring role as Abby on the popular Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" in 2022, and several of her songs have been featured on the show.

Early Life

Lainey Wilson was born Lainey Denay Wilson on May 19, 1992, in Baskin, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Michelle and Brian Wilson, and she has an older sister named Janna. During Lainey's youth, Michelle worked as a schoolteacher, and Brian was a farmer. Wilson's family listened to country music by artists such as Glen Campbell and Buck Owens, and in a 2021 interview with "The Advocate," Lainey stated, "Country music for me and my family, it was more than music. We lived the words to those songs." Wilson grew up on a farm in a town with just 250 people. When she was 9 years old, she went to a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and was inspired to start writing songs and learning to play guitar. In 2006, Wilson released the EP "Country Girls Rule" on MySpace. As a teenager, she worked as a Hannah Montana impersonator, performing at birthday parties, festivals, and fairs in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Lainey once performed at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for children suffering from cancer.

Career

After graduating from high school, Wilson moved to Nashville during the summer of 2011. Lainey originally lived in a camper trailer next to a recording studio, and the studio's owner paid for her electricity and water. In 2014, she released her debut self-titled album on Cupit Records. Her follow-up, "Tougher," was released on Lone Chief Records in 2016, and it reached #44 on the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart. In 2018, Wilson released a self-titled EP on her own, and it led to her signing a publishing deal with SONY/ATV later that year. She also signed a record contract with BBR Music Group in 2018 and released the EP "Redneck Hollywood" the following year. Lainey released the album "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" in 2021, and it reached #3 on the "Billboard" Heatseekers Albums chart and #40 on the Top Country Albums chart. She had a hit single with "Things a Man Oughta Know," which reached #32 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #1 on the Country Airplay chart, #3 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and #4 on the Canada Country chart and was certified Platinum in Canada and Gold in the U.S. That year Wilson also teamed up with Cole Swindell for the song "Never Say Never," which topped the "Billboard" Country Airplay chart and the Canada Country chart and peaked at #2 on the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart. The single went Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Canada.

Lainey performed on the 2022 Hardy single "Wait in the Truck," which reached #2 on the "Billboard" Country Airplay chart and Canada Country chart and #3 on the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart. The 2× Platinum (in the U.S.) single also reached #23 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. In October 2022, Wilson released the album "Bell Bottom Country," and it reached #51 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #3 on the UK Country Albums chart, and #10 on the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart. The singles "Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine" reached #1 on the Canada Country chart and #7 on the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart. "Watermelon Moonshine" also reached #1 on the Country Airplay chart, and "Heart Like a Truck" peaked at #2 on that chart and was certified Gold in Canada. In 2023, Lainey performed on the Jelly Roll song "Save Me," which reached #19 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #1 on the Country Airplay chart, #5 on the Canada Country chart, and #6 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The single went Platinum in the U.S. and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Personal Life

Lainey attended the Academy of Country Music Awards with Devlin "Duck" Hodges, a former NFL quarterback, in May 2023, and she later told "People" magazine that she had been in a relationship with him for "a little over two years." In 2022, Wilson's father, Brian, suffered serious health issues, such as a stroke and losing an eye to a fungal infection, while Lainey was filming "Yellowstone." Wilson considered quitting "Yellowstone," but Brian encouraged her to stay on the show. In October 2022, Lainey told "Taste of Country," "He spent two months in a hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face. They had to remove his eye and they had to remove some bones in face. He had a stroke on top of all of that. He had nine surgeries in a month and a half. He's not supposed to be here." Brian eventually recovered and accompanied Lainey to the Country Music Association Awards in November 2022.

Awards and Nominations

Wilson earned two nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for "Bell Bottom Country" and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me" (shared with Jelly Roll). She has received eight Academy of Country Music Award nominations, winning for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know" in 2022 and Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for "Bell Bottom Country," Music Event of the Year for Hardy's "Wait in the Truck," and Visual Media of the Year for "Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson: Wait in the Truck" in 2023. In 2022, Wilson won an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist and earned an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Female Country Artist. Lainey has also received more than a dozen Country Music Association Award nominations, taking home the prize for New Artist of the Year (2022), Female Vocalist of the Year" (2022 and 2023), Entertainer of the Year (2023), Album of the Year for "Bell Bottom Country" (2023), Musical Event of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" (2023), and Music Video of the Year for "Hardy Feat. Lainey Wilson: Wait in the Truck" (2023).