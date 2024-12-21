What is Kimberley Walsh's Net Worth?

Kimberley Walsh is an English singer, dancer, actress, and television presenter who has a net worth of $10 million. Kimberly Walsh rose to fame as a member of the girl group Girls Aloud, which was created through the television talent show "Popstars: The Rivals" in 2002. The group had enormous commercial success, with 20 consecutive top-10 singles in the UK between 2002 and 2008. As an actress, Walsh appeared in the film "Horrid Henry: The Movie," the television series "The Lodge" and "Ackley Bridge," and the theatrical productions "Shrek the Musical," "Elf," and "Big The Musical," among others.

Early Life and Education

Kimberley Walsh was born on November 20, 1981 in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England to Diane and John. She has three siblings named Sally, Amy, and Adam, the first two of whom became actors. Walsh was educated at Sandy Lane Primary School, Stoney Lee Middle School, and Beckfoot Grammar School. She later attended theater school in Bradford.

Girls Aloud

In 2002, Walsh auditioned for the British television talent show "Popstars: The Rivals," which sought to create a new girl group and a new boy band to compete for the Christmas number-one spot on the UK Singles Chart. By the end of the show, Walsh joined fellow winning contestants Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, and Nicola Roberts to form the girl group Girls Aloud. The group's debut single, "Sound of the Underground," made it to number one on the UK Singles Chart on Christmas in 2002, beating out rival boy band One True Voice's song "Sacred Trust / After You're Gone." With this achievement, Girls Aloud broke the record for the shortest amount of time between a band's formation and its releasing of a number-one single.

Named after the group's smash debut single, Girls Aloud released its debut album, "Sound of the Underground," in 2003. It debuted on the charts at number two, and was certified Platinum later in the year. The group's next album was 2004's "What Will the Neighbours Say?," which spawned the top-10 singles "The Show," "Love Machine," "I'll Stand by You," and "Wake Me Up." Girls Aloud released its third studio album, "Chemistry," in late 2005. That was followed in 2007 by "Tangled Up," which debuted at number four on the UK Albums Chart and included the hit single "Sexy! No No No…," which peaked at number five on the UK Singles Chart. The album's two other singles, "Call the Shots" and "Can't Speak French," also reached the top 10.

Girls Aloud released its fifth and final studio album, "Out of Control," in 2008. Preceded by the chart-topping single "The Promise," the album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming the first studio album by Girls Aloud to do so. The second single from "Out of Control" was "The Loving Kind," which became the group's 20th consecutive top-10 single in the UK. In late 2012, Girls Aloud released the greatest hits album "Ten," its final overall album. Following a concert tour in support of the album in 2013, the group disbanded. Later, in 2021, Sarah Harding passed away. Walsh and the remaining members of Girls Aloud reunited in 2024 for an arena tour in honor of their late group mate.

Solo Recording Career

As a solo artist, Walsh released her debut studio album, "Centre Stage," in early 2013. It contains covers of songs from musical theater and films, such as "Les Misérables," "West Side Story," "Once," "Moulin Rouge!," and "Oliver!" Walsh has also been a featured artist on some songs by other artists, including Aggro Santos's 2011 hit single "Like U Like" and Alistair Griffin's 2014 song "The Road."

Acting Career

Walsh started acting before she became a member of Girls Aloud. In 2000, she appeared in the ITV miniseries "This is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper." She continued her acting career after she became a famous singer, and appeared in the 2011 family comedy "Horrid Henry: The Movie." Walsh also began acting on stage, making her West End debut as Princess Fiona in the London production of "Shrek the Musical." She returned to the West End in 2015 to appear in the musical "Elf." Walsh's other theater credits have included London productions of "Big The Musical" and "Sleepless: The Musical." Meanwhile, she had roles on the television series "The Lodge" in 2017 and "Ackley Bridge" in 2018.

Television Presenting

Walsh began presenting television programs in 2010. That year, she fronted coverage of the BAFTA Awards for MTV and co-presented the short-lived comedy music chat show "Suck My Pop" with Will Best. Later, in 2016, Walsh co-presented a special of "Weekend Brunch" with Tim Lovejoy. In 2021, she began co-presenting "Morning Live," and in 2022 she started presenting "I Used to Be Famous."

Other Appearances

Among her other notable appearances, Walsh competed in the 10th season of the dance competition television show "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2012. With her professional partner Pasha Kovalev, she came in tied for second place. Later, in 2016, Walsh competed in the third season of "The Great Sport Relief Bake Off," a celebrity charity spinoff series of the baking competition show "The Great British Bake Off." In her episode, she was named the Star Baker.

Personal Life

In early 2016, Walsh married Justin Scott, formerly of the British boy band Triple 8. Together, they have three sons: Bobby, Cole, and Nate.