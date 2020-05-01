Kim Petras net worth: Kim Petras is a German singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. She earned fame thanks to her debut album Clarity.

Kim Petras was born in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany in August 1992. Her musical styles include pop, EDM, dance-pop, and electropop. She released her debut studio album Clarity in 2019 which reached #7 on the US Heatseekers chart and #26 on the US Indie chart. Petras released her album Turn Off the Light in 2019 which reached #14 on the US Heatseekers chart and #42 on the US Indie chart. She had success with her singles "I Don't Want It All", "Heart to Break", "Feeling of Falling" (with Cheat Codes), and "1,2,3 Dayz Up" (featuring Sophie). She has collaborated with artists including Kash Doll, Klaas, Charli XCX, JoJo, Skylar Stecker, Twice, LIZ, and more. She has been nominated for Gay Music Chart Awards and Queerty Awards.