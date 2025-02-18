What is Hyuna's net worth?

Kim Hyun-a, known professionally as HyunA, is a South Korean singer, actress, model, and designer who has a net worth of $15 million.

HyunA (Kim Hyun-ah) emerged as one of K-pop's most distinctive and influential solo artists, known for her fierce stage presence and bold artistic expression. Beginning her career as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007, she gained widespread recognition as part of 4Minute before establishing herself as a successful solo artist. Her provocative performances and hits like "Bubble Pop!" and "Ice Cream" helped reshape expectations for female K-pop artists, while her collaborative work, including Trouble Maker and Triple H, showcased her versatility as a performer. HyunA's impact extends beyond music into fashion and popular culture, where she's become known for challenging conservative Korean entertainment norms. Her journey from girl group member to independent artist has inspired a generation of performers, establishing her as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on June 6, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea, HyunA began training in various entertainment companies at a young age. She studied dance from elementary school and joined JYP Entertainment as a trainee. In 2007, at just 15 years old, she debuted as a member of Wonder Girls, though her time with the group was brief due to health concerns. This early setback didn't deter her, as she soon signed with Cube Entertainment, leading to her debut with 4Minute in 2009.

Rise to Fame with 4Minute

As the main rapper and dancer of 4Minute, HyunA quickly became one of the group's most recognized members. Her charismatic performances and distinctive style helped the group achieve success with hits like "Hot Issue" and "Mirror Mirror." While actively promoting with 4Minute, she also began developing her solo career, setting the stage for her future endeavors.

Solo Breakthrough

HyunA's solo debut in 2010 with "Change" immediately established her as a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. The song's provocative choreography and mature themes generated controversy but also marked her as an artist willing to push boundaries. Her 2011 release "Bubble Pop!" became a viral sensation, garnering international attention and cementing her position as a solo star. Subsequent releases like "Ice Cream," "Red," and "Roll Deep" continued to showcase her evolution as an artist while maintaining her signature bold style.

Collaborations and Creative Evolution

Throughout her career, HyunA has demonstrated her versatility through various collaborations. The Trouble Maker project with former BEAST member Hyunseung produced hits like "Trouble Maker" and "Now," while Triple H, formed with PENTAGON members Hui and Dawn (then E'Dawn), allowed her to explore different musical styles. These projects showcased her ability to adapt her artistic persona while maintaining her authentic voice.

Personal Life and Industry Impact

HyunA's decision to go public with her relationship with Dawn in 2018, leading to their departure from Cube Entertainment, marked a significant moment in K-pop history. The move challenged the industry's traditional stance on dating and artist independence. After signing with Psy's P NATION label, she continued to release music that reflected her artistic growth and personal experiences.

Endorsements

Throughout her career, HyunA has secured several high-profile brand partnerships with international fashion and lifestyle companies. Her relationship with Puma began in 2018 when she became their ambassador, starring in the "Pink or Black" campaign that showcased her ability to embody contrasting aesthetics. She continued her collaboration with Puma in 2019, appearing alongside Dawn in the "Puma Light Sandals" campaign and later fronting the "Trail Fox" campaign. Her fashion industry presence expanded significantly when Calvin Klein named her as their ambassador for the "CK ONE" collections in March 2020, highlighting her global appeal. This trajectory culminated in her appointment as a global ambassador for the prestigious Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe in July 2021, cementing her status as a notable figure in international fashion.