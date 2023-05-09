What Is Kiely Williams' Net Worth?

Kiely Williams is an American singer, actress, songwriter, dancer, and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Kiely Williams is probably most famous for being a member of the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls. Kiely also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movies "The Cheetah Girls" (2003), "The Cheetah Girls 2" (2006), and "The Cheetah Girls: One World" (2008), and with the group, she released the studio albums "Cheetah-licious Christmas" (2005) and "TCG" (2007). With 3LW, Williams released a Platinum self-titled album in 2000, followed by "A Girl Can Mack" and "Naughty or Nice" in 2002. The group's 2000 single "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)" was certified Gold in Australia and New Zealand. In 2021, Kiely starred on the reality series "BET Presents: The Encore," which followed Williams and several other members of R&B girl groups as they formed the supergroup BluPrint. The group released a self-titled EP in August 2021. Kiely has also appeared in the films "The House Bunny" (2008), "Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale" (2010), and "Stomp the Yard: Homecoming" (2010) and the television shows "TriBeCa" (1993), "Taina" (2001), and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (2008). Williams co-created, executive produced, and starred on the web series "Dinner With Friends" (2011), "March Moms" (2015), and "Bad Sex With Good People" (2017).

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Jul 9, 1986 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Alexandria Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.67 m) Profession: Actor, Singer-songwriter, Dancer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kiely Williams' Net Worth

Early Life

Kiely Williams was born Kiely Alexis Williams on July 9, 1986, in Alexandria, Virginia. Kiely has two sisters, Michelle and Tse, as well as three younger brothers. Williams' former 3LW bandmate Naturi Naughton said in a radio interview, "Michelle Williams is Kiely's mother – but she's actually her sister. Michelle is Kiely's legal guardian. Her other sister manages our production company. They are much older than Kiely, a lot of years apart." Williams later called Naughton out for "the literal lies and really ugly stuff that she said about my mom and my sister."

3LW

In 1999, Kiely formed the girl group 3LW with Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon; Naughton was replaced by Jessica Benson in 2002. The group signed with Epic Records and released the 2000 single "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)," which reached #23 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and was a top 10 hit in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

The trio's self-titled debut album was released in December 2000, and it reached #29 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Platinum. In 2002, 3LW released the albums "A Girl Can Mack" and "Naughty or Nice," and "A Girl Can Mack" reached #15 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. That album included the singles "I Do (Wanna Get Close to You)" (featuring Diddy and Loon) and "Neva Get Enuf" (featuring Lil Wayne), with "I Do (Wanna Get Close to You)" peaking at #13 on the "Billboard" Rhythmic Top 40 chart and reaching #12 in Australia and #13 in New Zealand. The group also performed on Naughty by Nature's "Feels Good (Don't Worry Bout a Thing)" and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's "Get Up N Get It," and they took part in the recording of the song "What More Can I Give" with artists such as Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, and Tom Petty in response to the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The Cheetah Girls

In 2003, Williams and Bailon were cast in the Disney Channel Original Movie "The Cheetah Girls" alongside Sabrina Bryan and Raven-Symoné. Kiely starred as Aquanette Walker in the film, which was a success, and the 2x Platinum soundtrack reached #33 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Soundtrack Albums and Kids Albums charts. "Cheetah-licious Christmas" was released in 2005 and reached #1 on the Holiday Albums and Top Kid Audio charts and #4 on the Top Heatseekers chart.

"The Cheetah Girls 2" was released in 2006, and the soundtrack was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Argentina. The album reached #5 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Soundtrack Albums and Kids Albums charts. In 2007, The Cheetah Girls released the studio album "TCG" and the live album "In Concert: The Party's Just Begun Tour," and in 2008, they starred in "The Cheetah Girls: One World." The film's soundtrack reached #13 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the Top Kids Albums chart, and #3 on the Top Soundtracks chart. The group released several singles, such as "Cinderella," "The Party's Just Begun," "Strut," and "Fuego," before disbanding in late 2008.

Acting Career

Next, Williams appeared in the films "The House Bunny" (2008), "Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale" (2010), "Stomp the Yard: Homecoming" (2010), and "Holla II" (2013) and had a cameo in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" (2008).

In 2021, she starred on the reality series "BET Presents: The Encore," on which "some of the biggest R&B girl group members of the 1990s and early 2000s [came] together to record a supergroup album in 30 days." The group, BluPrint, released a self-titled EP in August of that year.

Personal Life

Kiely married Brandon Cox on December 17, 2016, and her Cheetah Girls bandmate Sabrina Bryan was a bridesmaid at the wedding, which took place in Fort Worth, Texas. Kiely and Brandon welcomed daughter Rowan on March 21, 2018, followed by another daughter, Archer, on March 29, 2022.

Awards and Nominations

With 3LW, Williams won "Soul Train" Lady of Soul Awards for Best New R&B or Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for "3LW" in 2001. The group earned BET Award nominations for Best Group in 2001, 2002, and 2003, and they received a "Source" Award nomination for Best Female R&B Act in 2003.