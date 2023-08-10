Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Apr 29, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Sligo Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Television presenter Nationality: Republic of Ireland 💰 Compare Kian Egan's Net Worth

What is Kian Egan's net worth?

Kian Egan is an Irish musician who has a net worth of $20 million. Kian Egan is best known for being a member of the boyband Westlife. The group sold 50 million albums worldwide, and was one of the first groups to sign with Simon Cowell's Syco Records. With Westlife, Kian Egan enjoyed 14 #1 songs in the UK, and 26 Top Ten singles. The group won Record of the Year in the UK four times. Westlife disbanded in 2012, then reunited in 2018.

In addition to his work with Westlife, Kian Egan also served as a coach on "The Voice of Ireland", and served as a presenter on "This Morning's Hub" and "Surprise Surprise". He also won the 13th season of "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!".

Early Life

Kian Egan was born in Sligo, Ireland on April 29, 1980. He is the fifth of seven children. His father, Kevin Egan, was a businessman, and his mother, Patricia Egan, was a homemaker. Egan attended Summerhill College secondary school in Sligo, where he met future bandmates, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan. In 1998, he became part of the hugely popular boyband, Westlife.

Westlife

In 1998, Egan was one of five members who formed the boy band Westlife. The other members were Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Brian McFadden. The band quickly became one of the most popular boy bands in the world, releasing a string of hit singles and albums. Westlife's most successful album was "World of Our Own", which sold over 12 million copies worldwide. The band went on to win numerous awards, including 14 BRIT Awards and 4 World Music Awards. In 2012, Westlife announced that they were going on hiatus.

Solo Career

In 2014, Egan released his debut solo album, "Home". The album was a commercial success, reaching number one in Ireland and the UK. Egan released his second solo album, "The Way You Love Me", in 2017. The album was also a commercial success, reaching number two in Ireland and the UK. Egan has also released several singles as a solo artist, including "Home", "It's Not Over", and "Beautiful People".

Discography

Home (2014)

The Way You Love Me (2017)

TV Career

Egan has appeared on several reality TV shows, including "The Voice of Ireland" and "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!". In 2013, he won the thirteenth series of "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!". Egan has also hosted several TV shows, including "The X Factor" and "The Voice of Ireland".

Personal Life

Egan is married to English actress and singer Jodi Albert. They have three sons together: Koa, Zeke, and Cobi. Egan is a keen golfer and enjoys spending time with his family.