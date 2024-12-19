What is Khalid Robinson's net worth?

Khalid Robinson is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Khalid rose to fame with his hit singles "Location" and "Young Dumb & Broke," both from his 2017 debut studio album "American Teen." He has since had further hits with such songs as "Love Lies," "Eastside," "Better," and "Talk." Khalid has also been featured on some hit singles by other artists, including Logic's "1-800-273-8255" and Ed Sheeran's "Beautiful People."

Early Life and Education

Khalid Robinson was born on February 11, 1998 in Fort Stewart, Georgia to parents both serving in the US military. Because of this, he spent his childhood in a number of different places, including Kentucky, New York, and Germany. Khalid attended Carthage Central High School in New York for three years before moving with his mother to El Paso, Texas. There, he spent his senior year at Americas High School.

Rise to Fame

Khalid began creating music while he was still in high school, uploading his work to the streaming platform SoundCloud. One of his songs, "Location," began charting after he uploaded it in the spring of 2016. The track was soon released commercially. "Location" went on to become the lead single from Khalid's debut studio album, "American Teen," which was released in 2017. A huge hit, the album reached number four on the Billboard 200 and spawned the successful single "Young Dumb & Broke." Khalid went on to receive two Grammy Award nominations for "American Teen": Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Song for the lead single "Location." Also in 2017, he was featured alongside Alessia Cara on Logic's hit single "1-800-273-8255," and was featured on Marshmello's hit single "Silence." The former earned him Grammy Award nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

Further Career

Khalid continued his success in 2018. Early in the year, he had hits with two songs that appeared in films: "The Ways," a collaboration with Swae Lee that was featured in "Black Panther," and "Love Lies," a collaboration with Normani that was featured in "Love, Simon." The latter peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Khalid went on to collaborate with Shawn Mendes on the song "Youth," with Martin Garrix on the song "Ocean," and with Billie Eilish on the song "Lovely." In the summer of 2018, he collaborated with Benny Blanco and Halsey on the single "Eastside," which reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in countries around the world. Khalid subsequently released his first EP, "Suncity," which debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 and included the successful single "Better."

In early 2019, Khalid released the single "Talk," the lead single from his upcoming studio album "Free Spirit." The song reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album debuted atop the Billboard 200. Following the release of "Free Spirit," Khalid became the biggest global artist on the audio-streaming platform Spotify, with over 50 million monthly listeners. His song "Talk" went on to earn a Grammy Award nomination for Record of the Year. Also in 2019, Khalid was featured on Ed Sheeran's hit single "Beautiful People." The next year, he collaborated with Kane Brown and Swae Lee on the successful single "Be Like That." In 2021, Khalid released his first mixtape, "Scenic Drive." He released his third studio album, "Sincere," in 2024; its lead single was "Please Don't Fall in Love with Me."

Musical Style and Influences

Khalid's musical style combines R&B, pop, and hip hop, and his singing voice belongs in the baritone and tenor ranges. In terms of his musical influences, he has cited such artists as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, and A$AP Rocky. Khalid has said that his biggest inspiration, however, is his mother.

Personal Life

In late 2024, Khalid came out as gay on the social media platform X. He revealed his sexuality in the comments section of one of his posts after he had been outed.

Real Estate

In November 2018, Khalid paid $1.9 for a home in the LA suburb of Encino. He sold this house for $2.2 million almost exactly two years later to the day.