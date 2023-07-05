Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Apr 2, 1961 (62 years old) Place of Birth: Bristol Gender: Female Profession: Songwriter, Singer Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Keren Woodward's Net Worth

Keren Woodward is an English pop singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million.

Keren Woodward is best known for being a founding member of the British girl group Bananarama. The group formed in 1981 and released their debut studio album "Deep Sea Skiving" in 1983. That album reached #7 on the U.K. charts. Bananarama's discography comprises 11 studio albums, numerous compilation albums, and over 30 singles. To date band has sold over 40 million records worldwide. Their catalog includes several chart-topping singles such as "Cruel Summer," "Venus," "I Heard a Rumour," and "Love in the First Degree." These hits have secured their place in pop music history and have consistently been featured in various media, including films and advertisements. While the band has been nominated for several awards, including the Brit Awards for Best British Single, they earned their first recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records as the all-female group with the most chart entries globally.

Keren Woodward is also known for being in a relationship with Wham! co-founder Andrew Ridgeley from 1990 to 2017.

Keren Woodward was born in Bristol, England on April 2, 1961.

In 1979, Woodward, alongside her friends Sara Dallin and Siobhan Fahey, formed Bananarama, a name which embodied their playful, free-spirited approach to music. Their collective energy and passion for music quickly led to a contract with Demon Records. Their debut single, "Aie a Mwana," established their unique style, blending pop with elements of post-punk and new wave. Bananarama's flair for redefining the traditional sound palette of pop music became a cornerstone of their identity.

Bananarama achieved mainstream success in 1984 with the release of their second album, "Bananarama". The album featured their breakout hit "Cruel Summer", which peaked at number 9 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The trio continued to make waves in the pop world, and their infectious songs had a way of resonating with the masses. This high-water mark of their career saw them collaborating with the production trio Stock Aitken Waterman for their 1987 album, "Wow!" This album included their UK number one single "Love in the First Degree" and the global hit "I Heard a Rumour."

After Fahey's departure in 1988, Woodward and Dallin continued as a duo before enlisting Jacquie O'Sullivan, who remained with the group until 1991. During this period, they continued to produce chart-topping hits such as "Help!" for the charity Comic Relief. Post-O'Sullivan's exit, Woodward and Dallin carried on as a duo and released several albums in the 1990s and 2000s, maintaining Bananarama's relevance in the music scene. Amidst this, in 1990, Woodward embarked on a solo project, forming the band Coming Up Roses. Although short-lived, this side project allowed Woodward to explore different musical avenues and expand her artistic expression.

In 2017, the original Bananarama lineup, including Woodward, Dallin, and Fahey, announced a surprising reunion tour. The "Original Line-up Tour" received an overwhelming response from fans worldwide, reigniting the Bananarama mania. The reunion was a testament to the enduring appeal of their music and the indelible mark they had made on the pop scene.

In the 1980s Karen has a son with former model David Scott-Evans.

In 1990 she began dating Wham! co-founder Andrew Ridgeley. They dated through November 2017.