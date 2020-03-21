Kenny Rogers net worth: Kenny Rogers was an American country singer, songwriter, actor, producer, photographer, and entrepreneur who had a net worth of $250 million at the time of his death in March 2020. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny Rogers died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81.

Early Life: Kenneth Ray Rogers was born on August 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas. He was the fourth of eight children of Lucille and Edward Rogers. His mother was a nurse's assistant. His father was a carpenter. Rogers was of Irish and Native American ancestry. He attended Wharton Elementary School. He started singing while still in high school and had a minor hit in 1957, at 19-years-old, with a song called "That Crazy Feeling."

Career: During his career, Kenny had more than 70 hit singles across country and pop music charts. Two of his albums, The Gambler and Kenny, are considered to be some of the most influential country albums of all time. He was also voted the "Favorite Singer of All Time" in the 1986 USA Today and People Magazine poll. He has received hundreds of awards including AMAs, Grammys, ACMs, and CMAs, as well as a lifetime achievement award for his six-decade spanning career.

His career began in the mid-1950s when he recorded with a doo-wop group called The Scholars. He was not the lead singer and later went solo when the group broke up. He began recording his own music in 1958, and then joined the jazz group The Bobby Doyle Trio, where he recorded for Columbia Records. The group broke up in 1965, and Rogers joined two other failed groups in the next years. In 1967 he formed The First Edition, which landed him with his first hits, "Something's Burning," "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town," "Reuben James," and "Just Dropped In." The group broke up in 1976 and Rogers decided again to focus on his solo career. Rogers's first solo outing was Love Lifted Me. The album charted and two singles, "Love Lifted Me" and "While the Feeling's Good,", were minor hits. The song "Runaway Girl" was featured in the 1976 film Trackdown. Later in 1976, Rogers issued his second album, the self-titled Kenny Rogers. The first single, "Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)," was another solo hit. In. 1977, Rogers got his first major hit with "Lucille," which reached number one in 12 countries and sold over five million copies.

More success was to follow, including the multi-platinum selling album The Gambler and another international Number 1 single, "Coward of the County," from the equally successful album, Kenny. Later in 1980 came his partnership with Lionel Richie, who wrote and produced Rogers' No. 1 hit "Lady." Richie went on to produce Rogers's 1981 album Share Your Love, a chart-topper and commercial favorite featuring hits such as "I Don't Need You," "Through the Years," and "Share Your Love with Me."

He continued with his successful solo career and in 1983 recorded the hit album Eyes That See In The Dark, which featured the number one hit "Island in the Stream," a duet with Dolly Parton. The album reached the top of the charts and had three other successful singles. The next few years saw Rogers scoring several top country hits on a regular basis, including "Twenty Years Ago," "Morning Desire," and "Tomb of the Unknown Love," among others. On January 28, 1985, Rogers was one of 45 artists who recorded the worldwide charity song "We Are the World" to support hunger victims in Africa. The song was recorded at the studio Rogers owned in Los Angeles as well as at A&M Records. The following year he played at Giants Stadium.

In 1988, Rogers won the Grammy Award for "Best Country Collaboration with Vocals" with Ronnie Milsap for "Make No Mistake, She's Mine." In the 1990s, Rogers continued to chart with singles such as "The Factory," "Crazy In Love,", "If You Want To Find Love," and "The Greatest." Despite this, in the 1990s Rogers' career began to decline with popular new artists like Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson as competition. He still made the top 20 but no longer topped the charts. In 2000 his song "Buy Me A Rose" hit #1 for his first hit in over a decade, making him the oldest artist in country music history to get a #1 hit (at 61). Rogers held this record until 2003. In August of 2008 he released the album "50 Years" a compilation of his greatest hits, and in 2009 he embarked on a 50th-anniversary tour.

On April 10, 2013, the CMA announced that Rogers would be a 2013 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In June 2013, he performed at the Glastonbury Festival in the Sunday afternoon 'Legends' slot. That same year, Rogers recorded a new album, You Can't Make Old Friends. This album included the title track, a new duet with Dolly Parton, which was his first single released in six years.

In 2015, Rogers announced his farewell tour, The Gambler's Last Deal. He expressed his intention to retire from touring at its completion, although he was considering the possibility of recording another studio album. On April 5, 2018, it was announced that Rogers canceled his remaining tour as advised by doctors due to a series of health challenges. Rogers' final concert in Nashville took place on October 25, 2017, where he was joined by an array of guest artists including Linda Davis, Elle King, Little Big Town, Lionel Richie, Billy Currington, Lee Greenwood, the Flaming Lips, the Oak Ridge Boys, Justin Moore, Travis Tritt, the Judds, Kris Kristofferson, Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Idina Menzel, Crystal Gayle, Reba McEntire, and Jamey Johnson. The concert also included a special appearance by long-time friend Dolly Parton, who performed "You Can't Make Old Friends" and "Islands in the Stream" with Rogers for the final time

Rogers recorded 65 albums and sold over 165 million records. He was incredibly active in the entertainment industry right up to his death in 2020.

Personal Life: Kenny Rogers was married five times with each subsequent marriage lasting longer than the previous one. He was married to Janice Gordon from May 1958 to April 1960. They had one child. He was married to Jean Rogers from October 1960 to 1963. He was married to Margo Anderson from October 1964 to 1976. They had one child. He was married to Marianne Gordon from October 1977 to 1993. They had one child. Rogers married for the fifth and final time in June 1997 to Wanda Miller. They had twin sons in 2004. Rogers met Miller when he went into the Atlanta, Georgia restaurant Wanda worked at. They dated for five years before marrying. She was 28-years younger than Rogers.

Real Estate: In 2018, Rogers sold his 13,000 square-foot home in northern suburbs of Atlanta for $2.383 million. He purchased the 1.5-acre estate in 2012 for $1.5 million and first put it up for sale in 2014 for $4.8 million. The Mediterranean-inspired house has six bedrooms, eight full and four half bathrooms plus 10 fireplaces.