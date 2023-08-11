Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Apr 10, 1970 (53 years old) Place of Birth: Washington, D.C. Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Composer, Songwriter, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kenny Lattimore's Net Worth

What is Kenny Lattimore's Net Worth?

Kenny Lattimore is an American R&B singer and actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Kenny Lattimore joined the R&B group Maniquin in the late '80s, and they released a self-titled album in 1989. As a solo artist, Kenny has released the albums "Kenny Lattimore" (1996), "From the Soul of Man" (1998), "Weekend" (2001), "Timeless" (2008), "Anatomy of a Love Song" (2015), "A Kenny Lattimore Christmas" (2016), "Vulnerable" (2017), and "Here to Stay" (2021). His singles "Never Too Busy," "For You," "Days Like This," "If I Lose My Woman," "Love Me Back," "Stay On Your Mind," and "Take a Dose" were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Adult R&B Songs chart. Lattimore also released the albums "Things That Lovers Do" (2003) and "Uncovered/Covered" (2006) with his first wife, Chanté Moore. In 2012, Kenny launched the record company SincereSoul Records.

As an actor, Lattimore has appeared in the films "The Seat Filler" (2004), "The Lurking Man" (2017), and "Revival" (2018), the TV movie "A Cross to Bear" (2012), and the television series "Moesha" (1997), "The Parkers" (2002), "The Young and the Restless" (2003), and "In the Cut" (2016).

Michael Jordan: The Last Dance

Kenny received a bump in popularity in March 2020, thanks to a memorable scene in the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance." In footage that was filmed during the 1998 NBA Finals, Jordan is seen bumping his head to music in the back of the team bus while wearing headphones. Michael tells the camera that he's listening to the new Kenny Lattimore that no one has heard yet because he gets the albums straight from Kenny. The shot of Jordan jamming to the music quickly became a meme.

Early Life

Kenny Lattimore was born Kenneth Lee Lattimore on April 10, 1970, in Washington, D.C. He attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School, where he was a member of the school band. In 2005, Kenny was invited to speak at Eleanor Roosevelt High's graduation ceremony. After graduating from high school, Lattimore attended Howard University.

Career

After serving as a session vocalist for Maniquin, Kenny was invited to become the R&B group's lead vocalist. Maniquin released a self-titled album in 1989, but Lattimore soon left the group in pursuit of a solo career. In late 1994, Kenny signed a deal with Columbia Records, and he released his self-titled debut solo album on May 14, 1996. The album was certified Gold, and it reached #92 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, and #19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The singles "For You" and "Never Too Busy" reached #1 and #2, respectively, on the "Billboard" Adult R&B Songs chart, and "For You" earned a Grammy nomination. In 1998, Lattimore released the album "From the Soul of Man," which reached #71 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The single "If I Lose My Woman" peaked at #10 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. Kenny's third solo album, 2001's "Weekend," reached #63 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #24 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He then released the albums "Things That Lovers Do" (2003) and "Uncovered/Covered" (2006) with his then-wife Chanté Moore. "Things That Lovers Do" reached #31 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and "Uncovered/Covered" peaked at #95 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the Top Gospel Albums chart, and #10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Lattimore's fourth solo album, "Timeless," was released in 1998, and it reached #54 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. His cover of the Beatles song "And I Love Her" reached #9 on the Smooth Jazz Airplay chart. In 2015, Kenny released the album "Anatomy of a Love Song," which reached #177 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #10 on the Independent Albums chart. The album featured the single "Love Me Back," which reached #8 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. The 2016 album "A Kenny Lattimore Christmas" reached #4 on the Top Gospel Albums chart and #23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The following year, Kenny released the album "Vulnerable," and it reached #21 on the Independent Albums chart. The single "Stay On Your Mind" reached #7 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. In 2021, Lattimore released the album "Here to Stay," and the single "Take a Dose" was a #1 hit on the Adult R&B Songs chart. Kenny has also performed on songs by Ray J ("Everything You Want," "The Promise," and "Because Of You"), Peter White ("River"), Brian Culbertson ("Someone" and "Another Love"), Heather B. ("Nobody Knows You"), Musiq ("thereason"), and Kim Waters ("One More…"), and he teamed up with Heather Headley for "Love Will Find A Way" for the "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride" soundtrack.

Personal Life

Kenny married singer Chanté Moore on January 1, 2002, in Jamaica. Lattimore and Moore welcomed son Kenny Lattimore Jr. on April 10, 2003. Kenny and Chanté divorced in 2011. Lattimore wed judge Faith Jenkins on March 8, 2020, and their daughter Skylar Leigh Lattimore was born on January 16, 2023.

Awards and Nominations

In 1998, Lattimore earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "For You." He was named Outstanding New Artist at the 1997 NAACP Image Awards, and he has received "Soul Train" Award nominations for Best R&B/Soul Single – Male for "For You" (1998) and Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance for "Find a Way" (2013).