What is Kenia Os's Net Worth?

Kenia Os is a Mexican singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Kenia Os first gained recognition in 2015 as a YouTube personality. She went on to release music as a recording artist, including the studio albums "Cambios de Luna," "K23," and "Pink Aura." Os has also appeared on television, having competed on the HBO Max show "Bake Off Celebrity: Mexico" and co-hosted the MTV Millennial Awards in 2021.

Early Life

Kenia Os was born as Kenia Guadalupe Flores Osuna on July 15, 1999 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico.

YouTube Career

In 2015, Os joined YouTube and began uploading vlogs. She went on to join a YouTube group called Jukilop. However, due to tensions with the group, Os ended up leaving Jukilop in 2018. Because of a contract she had previously signed, all of her social media belonged to the group, and her channels were consequently deleted. This caused a great deal of controversy among other YouTubers, gaining Os a new level of recognition and popularity.

Music Career

After her troubles on YouTube, Os became an independent singer-songwriter in 2018. In August, she signed with Lizos Music and released her debut single, "Por Siempre." Os went on to release many further singles, including "Bonita," "11:11," "Mentiroso," "Tercera Noche," and "Dinero." In early 2019, she released her first EP, "En Vivo (Acústico)." Os followed that in 2020 with the EP "Canciones Pa Mi Ex Vol. 1," which was supported by such promotional singles as "Tenía Que Llegar" and "Te Odio." After two years with Lizos Music, Os signed with Sony Music Mexico. Through the label, she released her debut studio album, "Cambios de Luna," in 2022. The album included the singles "La Noche," "Se Fue La Luz," and "Llévatelo."

In late 2022, Os released her second studio album, "K23," which spawned the singles "Mía Mía," "Flores," and "Malas Decisiones." Os also had some non-album singles released the same year, including "Joder," with rapper Snow Tha Product. Meanwhile, she was a featured artist on the song "Mi Salida Contigo" by the pop duo Ha*Ash and on the song "Plutón" by the boy band CNCO. In 2023, Os collaborated with fellow Mexican singer-songwriter Thalía on the song "Para No Verte Más." She also released the solo singles "Más Te Va A Doler" and "Año Sabático." Os went on to release her third studio album, "Pink Aura," in 2024. The same year, she collaborated with Bella Poarch on the single "F* OFF."

Television Appearances

In 2021, Os co-hosted the MTV Millennial Awards with American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis. The ceremony was broadcast on MTV Latin America. The same year, Os served as a judge on the Disney+ show "¡Conecta y Canta!" and was a contestant on the HBO Max show "Bake Off Celebrity: Mexico."

Live-streamed Concert

In addition to her concert tours supporting her studio albums, Os live-streamed a concert in 2021 called "MelanKOs." Streamed on the network Neerme, the concert broke the record for the most-watched online concert in Ibero-American history.