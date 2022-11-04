Kelsea Ballerini Net Worth:

What is Kelsea Ballerini's Net Worth?

Kelsea Ballerini is an American country pop singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $6 million. Kelsea Ballerini had her breakthrough with her 2014 debut single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," which reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. She had further number-one hits with the singles "Dibs," "Peter Pan," and "Legends." Ballerini's studio albums include "The First Time," "Kelsea," and "Subject to Change."

Early Life and Education

Kelsea Ballerini was born on September 12, 1993 in Mascot, Tennessee and was raised in Knoxville. Her mother is Carla, who works in marketing, and her father is Ed, a former sales manager for a country radio station. At the age of three, Ballerini began taking dance lessons; she also sang in school and church choirs growing up. When she was a teenager, she went to Central High School in Knoxville and Centennial High School in Franklin. For her higher education, Ballerini attended Lipscomb University in Nashville for two years before leaving to pursue her career in music.

Career Breakthroughs

At the age of 19, Ballerini signed with the independent Nashville record label Black River Entertainment. She went on to release her debut single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," in 2014. The song reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, making Ballerini the first solo female artist to top that chart with a debut single since Carrie Underwood did it with "Jesus, Take the Wheel" in 2006. Later in the year, "Love Me Like You Mean It" was featured on Ballerini's self-titled debut EP. It also served as the lead single from her debut studio album, "The First Time," which came out in 2015. That album spawned a pair of additional number-one hit singles, "Dibs" and "Peter Pan."

Further Albums and Singles

In 2017, Ballerini released "Legends," the first single from her upcoming studio album "Unapologetically." When that album came out, it debuted at number three on the Country Album Chart and at number seven on the Billboard 200, making it her highest-charting album to date. "I Hate Love Songs" and "Miss Me More" were released as the album's other singles. "Unapologetically" went on to earn a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Album. Ballerini released her next two singles, "Homecoming Queen?" and "Club," in 2019. Both were included on her third studio album, "Kelsea," which came out in 2020. Other singles were "LA" and "Hole in the Bottle." Later in the year, Ballerini released a counterpart album to "Kelsea" called "Ballerini," featuring pared-down acoustic versions of the former's songs.

Ballerini released "Heartfirst," the first single from her fourth studio album "Subject to Change," in 2022. It was followed by a second single called "Love is a Cowboy." The album also includes a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce called "You're Drunk, Go Home."

Television Appearances

Ballerini has made a number of appearances on television, often as a host, judge, or coach. In 2016, she co-hosted the ABC program "Greatest Hits" with Arsenio Hall and co-hosted the CMC Awards with Morgan Evans. In 2018, Ballerini joined the 15th season of the reality singing competition series "The Voice" as a coach. She returned to "The Voice" in 2021 to substitute for an ill Kelly Clarkson. Among her other appearances, Ballerini was a guest on the NBC songwriting competition series "Songland" in 2019. After that, she co-hosted CMT Crossroads with Halsey and co-hosted the CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown.

Tours

In addition to her own tours, Ballerini has been a supporting act for various artists on their tours. In 2015, she supported Lady A on its Wheels Up Tour and Dan + Shay on their Just the Right Kind of Crazy Tour. Ballerini next supported Rascal Flatts' Rhythm and Roots Tour in 2016. She subsequently supported Thomas Rhett and, for the second time, Lady A. Ballerini has also been a supporting act on tours by Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, and the Jonas Brothers.

Personal Life

In 2016, Ballerini began a romantic relationship with Australian country singer-songwriter Morgan Evans. On Christmas Day of that year, the pair got engaged; they later married in December of 2017. Ballerini and Evans divorced in 2022.