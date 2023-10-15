Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Mar 10, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Indianapolis Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Actor, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Keke Wyatt's Net Worth

What Is Keke Wyatt's Net Worth?

Keke Wyatt is an American R&B singer, reality television personality, and actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Keke Wyatt has released the studio albums "Soul Sista" (2001), "Who Knew?" (2010), "Unbelievable" (2011), "Rated Love" (2016), and "Keke Covers" (2017) and the EP "Ke'Ke'" (2014), and "Soul Sista" was certified Gold in the U.S.

Throughout her career, Keke has recorded several duets with fellow R&B singer Avant, including "My First Love" and "You & I," which both reached #1 on the "Billboard" Adult R&B Songs chart. Wyatt starred on the TV One reality series "R&B Divas: Atlanta" from 2012 to 2014, and she appeared in the 2014 TV movie "In God's Hands" and had a recurring role as Lady Azia Greene on the primetime soap opera "Saints & Sinners" from 2017 to 2018. A survivor of domestic abuse, Keke has served as a spokesperson for the nonprofit organization the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and an advocate for the charity Saving Our Daughters.

Early Life

Keke Wyatt was born Ke'Tara Shavon Wyatt on March 10, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is the daughter of vocalist Lorna Wyatt and organist/vocalist Keever Wyatt II, and she grew up with four brothers. Wyatt was exposed to gospel music and contemporary R&B during her youth, and she started singing when she was just 2 years old. Keke first performed for an audience at the age of 5. As a teenager, Wyatt joined her high school's wrestling team and performed with several girl groups.

Career

At the age of 10, Keke professionally recorded the song "What If," which was featured on a gospel compilation album. During her teenage years, she recorded demos for gospel labels, earning $1,500 for each recording. Around this time, Wyatt began writing her own music. When she was 15, she recorded the song "My First Love" with Avant, and when it was released in 2001, the single reached #26 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #1 on the Adult R&B Songs chart, and #4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song's success led to a solo record deal for Wyatt, and on November 13, 2001, she released her debut album, "Soul Sista," on MCA Records. The album reached #33 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and it was certified Gold. She teamed up with Avant again for the single "Nothing in This World," and it reached #27 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, and #4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. After leaving MCA for Cash Money Records / Universal Motown Records, Wyatt recorded the album "Emotional Rollercoaster," but it was shelved after the first single, "Put Your Hands on Me," didn't chart or gain enough radio airplay. Cash Money Records released Wyatt from her contract in 2006, and she signed with TVT Records the following year. She recorded the album "Ghetto Rose" for the label, but it was shelved after TVT filed for bankruptcy.

Keke starred in a 2009 touring production titled "Love Overboard" alongside Avant, Karen Malina White, and Khalil Kain, and she released the album "Who Knew?" the following year. The album reached #35 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and the title track peaked at #38 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. Next, she released the 2011 album "Unbelievable," which reached #48 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. She collaborated with Ruben Studdard on the single "Saturday Love," and it reached #31 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. Wyatt reunited with Avant for the 2013 single "You & I," which topped the Adult R&B Songs chart. Her 2014 EP "Ke'Ke'" reached #12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #35 on the Independent Albums chart. The 2016 album "Rated Love" reached #19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featured the single "Sexy Song," which peaked at #26 on the Adult R&B Songs chart. Wyatt released the album "Keke Covers" in 2017, then she performed on the 2018 Sir the Baptist song "Heaven" and the 2019 Kurt Carr track "Bless Somebody Else (Dorothy's Song)." "Heaven" reached #16 on the Gospel Airplay chart.

Personal Life

In 2000, 18-year-old Keke married her road manager Rahmat Morton. They had three children together, Keyver (born March 27, 2000), Rahjah (born February 27, 2002), and Ke'Tarah (born August 29, 2008), before divorcing in 2009. In 2001, Wyatt and Morton were involved in a domestic violence situation in which Keke stabbed Rahmat in self-defense. In April 2002, Wyatt was indicted for second-degree assault. In a 2020 interview with "Essence," Keke said of the incident, "People are going to say what they're going to say. All I know is the average person isn't going to stab someone just for the heck of it — my life was in danger. People won't understand until they walk in my shoes. I felt so bad for what I did, but I couldn't let it consume me. It was my faith in God, and my family that helped me through this. Those are the people that really know what happened, and they don't judge me."

Wyatt wed ordained minister Michael Jamar Ford in 2010, and they appeared together on the TV One reality series "R&B Divas: Atlanta." Keke and Michael have four children together, Ke'Mar (born August 16, 2010), Wyatt (born May 17, 2012), Ke'Yoshi (born March 10, 2015), and Kendall (born October 27, 2017), and Keke was stepmother to Mickayla, Michael's daughter from a previous relationship. In September 2017, it was reported that Wyatt and Ford were divorcing, and the divorce was finalized in 2018. Keke married Zackariah Darring in October 2018, and they welcomed son Ke'Riah on January 6, 2020, followed by another son, Ke'Zyah on May 27, 2022.

Award Nominations

In 2002, Wyatt earned a "Soul Train" Lady of Soul Award nomination for Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist for "Nothing in This World" (shared with Avant). In 2023, she received a BET Award nomination for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "The Better Benediction (Pt.2)" (shared with Tasha Cobbs, Leandria Johnson, Lisa Knowles, PJ Morton, and Kierra Sheard-Kelly).