KD Lang Net Worth:

What is k.d. lang's Net Worth?

k.d. Lang is a Canadian pop and country singer-songwriter and occasional actress who has a net worth of $10 million. k.d. lang is most widely recognized for her pop and country hits, including "Constant Craving", and "Miss Chatelaine". She is also known for her successful collaborations with such artists as Roy Orbison, Tony Bennett, and Elton John. She has won multiple awards for her music, including four Grammy Awards. Beyond music, lang is heavily involved in advocating for LGBTQ rights, animal rights, and the rights of the Tibetan people.

Early Life and Education

k.d. lang, whose name is Kathryn Dawn Lang, was born on November 2, 1961 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada as the youngest child of Audrey and Adam. She is of Scottish, English, Irish, German, Icelandic, Sioux, and Russian-Jewish ancestry. When lang was still a baby, she moved with her family to Consort, Alberta, where she was raised alongside her older brother and two older sisters. The kids' father left the family in the early 70s. After completing secondary school, lang went to Red Deer College; it was there that she decided she wanted to pursue a singing career.

The Reclines

In 1983, lang formed a tribute band to Patsy Cline called the Reclines. The original lineup consisted of Stu Macdougal, Dave Bjarnson, Gary Koligar, and Farley Scott. The Reclines were regulars at the popular Sidetrack Café in Edmonton, and released their debut album, "A Truly Western Experience," in 1984. The acclaimed album brought lang to national attention, leading to regular appearances at country and western venues throughout Canada. During this time, she cultivated an image referred to as "cowboy punk." In 1986, lang signed a record deal with a producer in Nashville, Tennessee; the following year, she and the Reclines released the album "Angel with a Lariat." The group's third album, "Absolute Torch and Twang," came out in 1989, and earned lang a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Rise to International Fame

Lang rose to international fame in 1988 when she performed "The Alberta Rose" and "Turn Me Round" at the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Calgary. Also that year, she released her debut solo album, "Shadowland." She earned even more renown when she was chosen by Roy Orbison to record a duet of his classic song "Crying"; for the collaboration, lang won a Grammy Award. Her success continued to grow over the years. In 1992, lang released her second solo album, "Ingénue," which launched her most popular song, "Constant Craving." The song won her yet another Grammy Award.

Further Albums

In 1995, lang released "All You Can Eat," her third solo album. She followed it two years later with the cover album "Drag." Kicking off the new millennium, lang released "Invincible Summer." In 2002, she partnered with Tony Bennett for the collaborative album "A Wonderful World," which won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. After that, lang released "Hymns of the 49th Parallel," featuring songs from some of her favorite Canadian songwriters such as Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, and Joni Mitchell. She went on to release the 2008 album "Watershed," which debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200. A few years later, lang released "Sing it Loud," a collaboration with the Siss Boom Bang. She subsequently formed the supergroup case/lang/veirs with fellow singer-songwriters Neko Case and Laura Veirs. The group released its self-titled debut album in 2016.

Film Soundtracks

Over the years, lang has contributed songs to some film soundtracks. Her biggest film project was Gus Van Sant's 1993 romantic dramedy "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues," for which she composed and performed all the songs on the soundtrack, with Ben Mink her composing partner. Later in the decade, lang sang the closing titles song in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies." Among her other contributions to film soundtracks, she sang "Little Patch of Heaven" for the Disney animated film "Home on the Range" and a cover of the Beatles' "Golden Slumbers" for the animated film "Happy Feet."

Acting and Other Appearances

Lang has also made several appearances in film and on television, both as an actor and as herself. In 1991, she starred as an androgynous orphaned Eskimo in the German film "Salmonberries." Three years later, lang appeared in the action comedy crime film "Teresa's Tattoo." Closing out the decade, she was in the mystery thriller "Eye of the Beholder," starring Ewan McGregor and Ashley Judd. Among her other acting roles, lang played Dita Tommey in the 1997 miniseries "The Last Don," based on the Mario Puzo novel.

As herself, lang made guest appearances on such television sitcoms as "The Larry Sanders Show," "Ellen," "Dharma & Greg," and "How I Met Your Mother." She also appeared on the comedy series "Portlandia" and "Jann." Elsewhere, lang performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at the closing ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Personal Life and Activism

Lang came out as lesbian in 1992. She began dating Jamie Price a little over a decade later, and began a domestic partnership with her in 2009. The pair eventually split in 2011. Subsequently, lang moved from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon.

As part of the LGBTQ community, lang has been highly active in championing LGBTQ rights. She has supported many causes critical to the community, including HIV/AIDS awareness and research. Additionally, lang has been active in promoting animal rights and the rights of the Tibetan people. She is a tantric practitioner of Tibetan Buddhism.

Real Estate

In March 2012 Lang sold her longtime Los Angeles home for $1.975 million. The buyer was also a musician, Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5.

In February 2012 Lang bought two contiguous condos in a Portland building for a total of $639,000. This combined apartment has been her primary residence ever since.