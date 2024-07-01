Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: Sep 16, 1984 (39 years old) Birthplace: Kutaisi Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.575 m) Profession: Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter, Singer-songwriter, Artist, Musician, Music artist Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Katie Melua's Net Worth

What is Katie Melua's Net Worth?

Katie Melua is a Georgian-British singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. Katie Melua rose to fame in 2003 with her hit debut studio album, "Call Off the Search." She went on to release the albums "Piece by Piece" and "Pictures," further hits that made her the best-selling female artist in the United Kingdom. Melua's other albums include "Secret Symphony," "Album No. 8," and "Love & Money."

Early Life and Education

Katie Melua was born as Ketevan Melua on September 16, 1984 in Kutaisi, Georgia to Tamara and Amiran. Baptized into the Georgian Orthodox Church, she spent her early years with her grandparents in Tbilisi before moving with her parents and younger brother to Batumi. In 1993, in the wake of the Georgian Civil War, the family relocated to Belfast, Northern Ireland. There, Melua attended St. Catherine's Primary School and Dominican College. She later moved with her family to London, England, and then to Redhill, Surrey. In England, Melua attended Nonsuch High School and the BRIT School. She became a British citizen in 2005.

Career Beginnings

Initially, Melua aspired to become a historian or a politician. However, this changed in 2000 when she participated in a talent competition on the children's television show "Mad for It." Melua ended up winning the contest by singing the Badfinger song "Without You." Later, while attending the BRIT School, she began writing songs.

Music Career

While performing in a showcase at the BRIT School, Melua caught the attention of singer-songwriter and record producer Mike Batt, who subsequently signed her to his label Dramatico. Melua went on to release her debut studio album, "Call Off the Search," in late 2003. Thanks in part to a major marketing campaign by Batt, the album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart in early 2004 and sold 1.8 million copies in its first five months of release. Melua continued her success with her second album, "Piece by Piece," which came out in 2005. Supported by the hit lead single "Nine Million Bicycles," the album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and sold prolifically throughout Europe. Subsequent singles from the album included "I Cried for You," "Spider's Web," and "Shy Boy." Melua went on to release her third album, "Pictures," in 2007. Another commercial success, it debuted at number two in the UK.

For her fourth album, 2010's "The House," Melua worked with producer William Orbit for the first time. The album was a hit throughout Europe, and spawned the singles "The Flood" and "A Happy Place." Melua reunited with Mike Batt for her fifth album, "Secret Symphony," which was released in early 2012. Her sixth album, "Ketevan," was co-produced by Batt and his son Luke, both of whom contributed songs to the album. "Ketevan" became Melua's sixth consecutive album to debut inside the top 10 of the UK Albums Chart, a rare feat for a female artist. For her next album, 2016's "In Winter," she returned to her native Georgia to record with the Gori Women's Choir. After a considerable break, Melua released her eighth studio album, "Album No. 8," in late 2020. About two years later, she collaborated with Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Simon Goff on the album "Aerial Objects." Melua went on to release her ninth studio album, "Love & Money," in 2023. Beyond her studio albums, she has contributed songs to various movie soundtracks over the years, including those for "Just Like Heaven," "Miss Potter," "The Tourist," and "The Peasants."

Guinness World Record

In 2006, Melua set a Guinness World Record for performing the deepest underwater concert. She did this on Norway's Troll A platform in the North Sea, submerged 303 meters below sea level.

Grindhouse

In 2007, Melua appeared in the "Don't" segment of the film "Grindhouse," written and directed by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino. She played a murder victim's friend in a faux trailer styled after a 1970s' "Hammer House of Horror" film trailer.

Charity Work

Melua has been substantially involved in charity work throughout her career, supporting everything from famine and disaster relief to workers' rights. In 2005, she performed in South Africa in the 46664 AIDS benefit concert and traveled to Sri Lanka as a goodwill ambassador for Save the Children. Melua has donated proceeds from some of her songs to Save the Children, the Red Cross, and the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund. She is also a patron of Fair Trees, which works to end the exploitation of cone pickers in Ambrolauri, Georgia by the European Christmas tree industry, and a patron of Manx Cancer Help.

Personal Life

In 2012, Melua married motorcycle racer and singer James Toseland. The couple divorced in 2020. A couple of years later, Melua gave birth to her son Sandro.

Known as something of an adrenaline junkie, Melua enjoys roller coasters, hang gliding, and skydiving.