Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Sep 5, 1989 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Geneva Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Model, Record producer, Actor, Songwriter, Singer, Dancer Nationality: United States of America

What is Kat Graham's Net Worth?

Kat Graham is a Swiss-born, American actress and singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Kat Graham is known for playing Bonnie Bennett on the teen television series "The Vampire Diaries" and for appearing in such films as "The Parent Trap," "The Roommate," "Addicted," and "Emperor." She also voiced April O'Neil in the animated series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and its film continuation. As a singer, Graham has released a number of EPs and studio albums.

Early Life

Kat Graham was born on September 5, 1989 in Geneva, Switzerland to Natasha and Joseph, and was raised in Los Angeles. She is of Jewish descent on her mother's side and of Americo-Liberian descent on her father's side. Graham's father was a music executive and the godfather of two of record producer Quincy Jones's children. She has a half-brother named Yakov. When Graham was five years old, her parents divorced.

TV Commercials and Dancing

Graham entered the entertainment industry when she was just six years old. She appeared in many television commercials throughout her childhood, including ones for K-Mart, Barbie, and Pop-Tarts. At the age of 15, Graham was noticed by choreographer Fatima Robinson, who invited her to perform as a background dancer for rapper Bow Wow at the BET Awards. Following that, she became a background dancer for several other artists, such as Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams. When she was 17, Graham was prominently featured in a national marketing campaign for the soda brand Fanta.

Film Career

Graham made her feature film debut in Nancy Meyers's 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap," appearing alongside Lindsay Lohan as a Camp Walden camper. Her next appearance on the big screen was in the 2004 road comedy "Johnson Family Vacation," playing a dancer. Five years after that, Graham was in the teen fantasy comedy "17 Again," starring Zac Efron. She had her biggest year on film yet in 2011, appearing in three films: the psychological thriller "The Roommate," the dance film sequel "Honey 2," and the martial arts comedy "Dance Fu." Graham was subsequently in the science-fiction dance film "Boogie Town." In 2014, she appeared in the erotic thriller "Addicted," and the following year starred in the short film "Muse."

In 2017, Graham portrayed actress Jada Pinkett in the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me." The same year, she appeared in the comedy "Where's the Money." In 2018, Graham had starring roles in the action thriller "How it Ends" and the Netflix Christmas romcom "The Holiday Calendar." She subsequently had a supporting role in the thriller "The Poison Rose." Graham had three film credits in 2020: the heist film "Cut Throat City," the historical drama "Emperor," and the Christmas romcom "Operation Christmas Drop." A couple years later, she starred in the romcom "Love in the Villa" and reprised her voice role as April O'Neil in the Netflix animated film "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie."

Television Career

Graham began her television career in the early 00s appearing in episodes of such shows as "Lizzie McGuire," "Strong Medicine," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "Joan of Arcadia." Later in the decade, she made guest appearances on "The O.C.," "Greek," and "Hannah Montana." Graham landed her first main role on television in 2009, playing young witch Bonnie Bennett in the CW supernatural teen drama series "The Vampire Diaries." She remained on the show for all eight seasons through 2017. After that, Graham began voicing the main role of April O'Neil in the animated series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," which ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. During that time, she appeared in an episode of the musical reality competition series "Drop the Mic." Graham had her next main role in 2020, voicing Rhythm & Blues in the animated series "Trolls: TrollsTopia." Among her other television credits, she competed in the eighth season of the reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer" in 2022.

Music Career

Graham got her professional start in music in 2002 when she wrote the song "Derailed" for the Jean-Claude Van Damme film of the same name. Her breakout came five years later when she was featured on will.i.am's songs "The Donque Song," "I Got It from My Mama," and "One More Chance," and went on tour with the Black Eyed Peas. In 2010, Graham released her first single as a solo artist, "Sassy." She subsequently released a number of cover songs before putting out her second single, "I Want it All," in 2011. The next year, Graham signed with A&M Octone Records and released the single "Put Your Graffiti On Me," which was featured on her EP "Against the Wall." Through Sound Zoo Records, she released her debut studio album, "Roxbury Drive," in 2015. That was followed by "Love Music Funk Magic" in 2017. Graham's next studio album, "Long Hot Summer," was released in 2022. Meanwhile, going by the name Toro Gato, she released a pair of EPs in the NFT format.

Personal Life

In 2008, Graham began a relationship with actor Cottrell Guidry. They got engaged in 2012, but ended up breaking it off by 2014. A few years later, Graham started dating producer and director Darren Genet, to whom she got engaged in 2022. However, the two ended their engagement the following year. Graham lives in Atlanta, Georgia.