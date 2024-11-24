What is Kasey Chambers's Net Worth?

Kasey Chambers is an Australian country singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $9 million. Kasey Chambers began her career in the 1990s as a member of the family group Dead Ringer Band, alongside her parents and older brother. She later became a successful solo artist with such number-one hit albums as "Barricades & Brickwalls," "Wayward Angel," "Carnival," and "Dragonfly." Chambers has won numerous accolades, including multiple ARIA Music Awards.

Early Life

Kasey Chambers was born on June 4, 1976 in Mount Gambier, Australia to musicians Diane and Bill Chambers. She has an older brother named Nash. Shortly after Chambers's birth, the family moved to the Nullarbor Plain, where they hunted and trapped foxes and rabbits for pelts. In the summers, they lived in Southend, where they owned a fish and chips shop. Kasey and her brother were homeschooled growing up.

Dead Ringer Band

In 1987, Kasey and her brother joined their parents' country music act. Under the name of father Bill Chambers, the quartet released the albums "Sea Eagle" and "Kindred Spirit" before becoming known as Dead Ringer Band. Kasey became the lead singer of the group, which released its debut EP, "A Matter of Time," in 1992. The following year, Dead Ringer Band released its debut studio album, "Red Desert Sky," which featured Kasey's first recorded track as a songwriter. That was followed in late 1995 by the album "Home Fires," a significant success that went on to win the ARIA Music Award for Best Country Album. In 1997, Dead Ringer Band released "Living in the Circle," its first charting album in Australia. The group released one more album, 1998's "Hopeville," before Bill and Diane Chambers separated and eventually divorced. Dead Ringer Band subsequently broke up.

Solo Career

Following the divorce of her parents and the dissolution of Dead Ringer Band, Kasey Chambers moved to Norfolk Island. There, she recorded her debut solo album, "The Captain," which was produced by her brother and featured guitar from her father. Released in 1999, the album reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart and won the ARIA Music Award for Best Country Album. Chambers later won the ARIA Award for Best Female Artist for the album's title track. She continued her success with her second solo album, "Barricades & Brickwalls," which came out in 2001. Her first album to peak atop the ARIA Albums Chart, it also launched her first number-one single, "Not Pretty Enough." The album went on to earn Chambers three ARIA Awards: Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Female Artist. Her next album was "Wayward Angel," released in 2004. Another number-one hit, it won ARIA Awards for Best Country Album and Best Female Artist. Chambers scored her third consecutive number-one album with "Carnival," which came out in 2006. She had yet another chart-topper with 2008's "Rattlin' Bones," a collaboration album with her then-husband Shane Nicholson. In 2009, Chambers released "Kasey Chambers, Poppa Bill and the Little Hillbillies," a children's music album featuring her family members.

Chambers released her seventh studio album, "Little Bird," in 2010; it went on to win her yet another ARIA Award for Best Country Album. She subsequently released "Storybook," an album consisting of cover versions of songs by some of her favorite artists. After that, Chambers released her second collaboration album with her husband Shane Nicholson, 2012's "Wreck & Ruin." The album later won the ARIA Award for Best Country Album. Chambers released her tenth studio album, "Bittersweet," in 2014, a year after her split from her husband. It was her first album not to be produced by her brother Nash. "Bittersweet" proved to be another hit for Chambers, winning her the ARIA Award for Best Country Album. With her next album, 2017's "Dragonfly," she returned to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart for the first time in close to a decade. Featuring appearances by such artists as Foy Vance, Ed Sheeran, and Keith Urban, the album won Chambers her eighth ARIA Award for Best Country Album. She won a record ninth for 2018's "Campfire," a collaboration with the acoustic ensemble the Fireside Disciples. Toward the end of 2018, Chambers was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest solo female artist ever to earn that honor. Her next album, "Backbone," was released in 2024.

Personal Life

From 2000 to 2004, Chambers was in a relationship with actor and filmmaker Cori Hopper, with whom she had a son named Talon. In 2005, she married fellow country singer-songwriter and musician Shane Nicholson. They had a son named Arlo and a daughter named Poet before separating in 2013.

When she was 30, Chambers was diagnosed with a combination of bulimia and anorexia nervosa. She has spoken and written about her struggles, including in her 2011 autobiography "A Little Bird Told Me…," co-authored by music journalist Jeff Apter.