What is Kane Brown's Net Worth?

Kane Brown is a country music singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $6 million. Kane Brown first gained widespread recognition for his cover songs on social media in the 2010s. He went on to release his debut EP, "Closer," in 2015, and his eponymous debut studio album in 2016. Brown has since released the hit albums "Experiment" (2018), "Different Man" (2022), and "The High Road" (2025).

Early Life and Education

Kane Brown was born on October 21, 1993 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a white mother and an African-American and Cherokee father. After his father was incarcerated in 1996, Brown was raised by his mother. Intermittently houseless, the family moved around northwest Georgia before settling in Red Bank, Tennessee. Among the many schools Brown attended was Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School in Georgia, where he sang in the choir.

Career Beginning

In the early 2010s, Brown auditioned for the reality television music competition shows "American Idol" and "The X Factor." Although he won his audition for "The X Factor," he left the show when the producers wanted to include him in a boy band. After that, Brown started uploading his music to social media, primarily in the form of cover versions of popular songs. In 2015, he went viral for his cover of George Strait's "Check Yes or No," which amassed over seven million views and garnered him a huge following on Facebook.

EPs, Albums, and Singles

Having raised funds through Kickstarter, Brown independently released his debut EP, "Closer," in mid-2015. A significant hit, it reached number 40 on the Billboard 200 and number seven on the Top Country Albums chart. Later in the year, Brown released his debut single, "Used to Love You Sober." That was followed by the singles "Last Minute Late Night" and "I Love That I Hate You." After signing with Sony Music Nashville in early 2016, Brown released the EP "Chapter 1," which debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 and number three on the Top Country Albums chart. At the end of 2016, he released his eponymous debut studio album, which reached number five on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Country Albums chart. The album spawned three hit singles: "Thunder in the Rain," "What Ifs," and "Heaven." In 2017, Brown became the first artist ever to have simultaneous number-ones on all five main Billboard country charts.

Brown released his second studio album, "Experiment," in late 2018. Supported by the singles "Lose It" and "Weekend," the album became Brown's first to reach number one on the Billboard 200. "Experiment" later yielded the hit singles "Good as You" and "Homesick." Around this time, from 2018 to 2019, Brown collaborated with various other artists, including Becky G, Khalid, Camila Cabello, and Brooks & Dunn. He also collaborated with Marshmello on the song "One Thing Right." In the summer of 2020, Brown released his third EP, "Mixtape, Vol. 1," which was preceded by the singles "Cool Again," "Worldwide Beautiful," and "Be Like That." He went on to release his third studio album, "Different Man," in the summer of 2022; it debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top Country Albums chart. Brown's fourth studio album, "The High Road," came out in early 2025. It was preceded by the hit singles "I Can Feel It" and "Miles on It."

Television Appearances

In addition to performing his music on television, Brown has appeared as a guest on some television shows. In 2019, he was a guest on the MTV comedy clip show "Ridiculousness," and in 2020 he served as a 'battle advisor' under Blake Shelton on the NBC singing competition show "The Voice." Brown has also co-hosted the CMT Music Awards since 2020. In 2023, he made his acting debut in an episode of the CBS action drama series "Fire Country."

Accolades

Brown has received numerous accolades for his music, including several ACM, Billboard Music, and CMT Music Award nominations. He won the AMA Award for Favorite Country Album for his debut studio album, and won the ACM Award for Video of the Year for "Worldwide Beautiful."

Personal Life

In 2018, Brown married fellow country singer Katelyn Jae. Together, they have two daughters named Kingsley and Kodi and a son named Krewe.

Tennessee Estate

In 2018, Kane paid $829,000 for a home in Franklin, Tennessee. He sold this home in August 2020 for $910,000. In April 2019, Kane and Katelyn paid $1.5 million for a 26-acre property in Whites Creek, Tennessee. The property is surrounded by 3,000 additional acres of forest. In August 2020, had to call the police to rescue him and two friends who had gotten lost in the vast acerage.