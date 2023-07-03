Jungkook Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Sep 1, 1997 (25 years old) Place of Birth: Busan, South Korea Gender: Male Profession: Singer 💰 Compare Jungkook's Net Worth

What Is Jungkook's Net Worth?

Jungkook is a South Korean singer who has a net worth of $30 million. Jungkook is best known for being a singer in the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. BTS has released the Korean-language albums "Dark & Wild" (2014), "Wings" (2016), "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020), and "Be" (2020) and the Japanese-language albums "Wake Up" (2014), "Youth" (2016), "Face Yourself"(2018), and "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" (2020).

The group is known for singles such as "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," "Danger," "I Need U," "For You," "Run," "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol," and "Dynamite." Outside of BTS, Jungkook has released the singles "Perfect Christmas" (with Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong-hee, Joohee, and RM), "Stay Alive," and "Dreamers," and he was featured on Charlie Puth's "Left and Right," which earned several awards and nominations. "Stay Alive" and "Dreamers" both topped the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. Jungkook directed the 2020 BTS music video "Life Goes On," and he produced the group's 2018 music video for "Magic Shop." In 2018, the members of BTS were honored with the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2019, "Time" magazine included the group on its list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Earnings

In 2019 the group generated $170 million touring. The only group to earn more was Metallica. Thanks largely to these touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, the BTS members earned a combined $50 million, roughly $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

On September 28, 2020, BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment went public a South Korean stock exchange. The company ended its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. It was the third-largest South Korean stock market debut in three years. As owner of 43% of the company, Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk ended the IPO day with a net worth of $1.4 million. A month before the public offering Bang gave each member of the group 68,385 shares in the company ahead of its IPO. At the end of the company's first day of trading each of the seven members found themselves sitting on stakes worth $7.9 million.

Early Life

Jungkook was born Jeon Jung-kook on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. He has an older brother, and he studied at Baekyang Elementary and Middle School before transferring to Seoul's Singu Middle School. Jungkook originally wanted to become a badminton player, but he was inspired to become a singer after he saw G-Dragon perform the 2009 song "Heartbreaker" on TV. Jungkook auditioned for the talent show "Superstar K" in 2011. He wasn't chosen for the series, but he received several offers from entertainment companies and became a trainee with Big Hit Entertainment. In 2012, he traveled to Los Angeles to train at the dance studio Movement Lifestyle, and around that time, he appeared in the Jo Kwon music video "I'm Da One." Jungkook attended School of Performing Arts Seoul, and after graduating in 2017, he enrolled at Global Cyber University. There, he earned a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment and was honored with the President's Award.

Career

BTS formed in 2013 and features Jungkook, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. In 2014, the band released the Korean-language album "Dark & Wild" and the Japanese-language album "Wake Up," with "Dark & Wild" reaching #2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and "Wake Up" reaching #3 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. From these two albums, the singles "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," and "Danger" were top 10 hits in Japan. In 2016, BTS released the Korean-language album "Wings" and the Japanese-language album "Youth," which reached #1 in South Korea and Japan, respectively. "Wings" featured the Jungkook solo single "Begin," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. Another solo single, "Euphoria," was featured on the 2018 BTS compilation album "Love Yourself: Answer" and reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales and Bubbling Under Hot 100 charts as well as the charts in Finland, Hungary, New Zealand, and South Korea.

In 2018, the group released the Korean-language album "Love Yourself: Tear" and the Japanese-language album "Face Yourself." "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries and was certified 3× Million in South Korea. "Face Yourself" reached #1 on the Japanese Albums chart, Japan Hot Albums chart, and "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it went 2× Platinum in Japan. "Fake Love" from "Love Yourself: Tear" reached #1 in several countries. In 2020, BTS released three studio albums, the Korean-language albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" and the Japanese-language album "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey." "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" topped the charts in numerous countries and were both certified 3× Million or higher in South Korea. "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" reached #1 in Japan and Portugal and on the "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it was certified Million in Japan. "Map of the Soul: 7" included the Jungkook solo single "My Time," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart.

In November 2018, Jungkook performed a duet with Charlie Puth at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards, and in 2022, they teamed up again for the single "Left and Right," which was certified Platinum in Canada and Gold in the U.S. The single was a top 10 hit in numerous countries, and "Esquire" ranked it #9 on its "11 Best Songs for Summer '22" list. That year Jungkook also released the single "Stay Alive," and his song "Dreamers" (which he performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies) was featured on the "FIFA World Cup 2022 Official Soundtrack." Both songs reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart and made into the top 10 on the charts in Hungary and New Zealand. In March 2023, Jungkook was named a global ambassador for Calvin Klein.

Personal Life

Jungkook collapsed during a 2017 concert in Chile. In the 2018 documentary "Burn The Stage," it was revealed that he had not been feeling well that day and that the collapse was not caused by any underlying issues. During the 2018 "Love Yourself World Tour," Jungkook injured his heel and had to abstain from choreography for part of the tour. In November 2019, he got into a car accident with a taxi, which he admitted was his fault. Big Hit Entertainment released a statement about the incident, writing, "The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards." In April 2023, Jungkook donated KR₩1 billion (approximately $750,000) to Seoul National University Children's Hospital to pay for treatment for children from low-income families.

Awards and Nominations

BTS has won more than 500 awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 "Billboard" Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. In 2019, Jungkook won an MTV Millennial Award for Global Instagrammer, and in 2023, he received a Seoul Music Award nomination for Fan Choice of the Year – April. "Left and Right," Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, earned the duo a BreakTudo Award for Internacional Collaboration, a Japan Gold Disc Award for Song of the Year by Streaming – Western, and a People's Choice Award for The Collaboration Song of 2022. The song also received a People's Choice Award nomination for The Music Video of 2022 as well as an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Best Music Video and an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Song of Summer. In 2023, Jungkook set a Guinness World Record for "Fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify (male)" (409 days). Jimin broke the record two months later with a time of 393 days.

Real Estate

In November 2020, Jungkook paid KR₩7.63 billion (approximately $7 million) for a 2,483 square foot home in Itaewon. The previous month, he sold his apartment in the luxury complex Trimgae for KW₩2.05 billion (around $2.19 million). In 2019, Jungkook purchased a ₩4 billion apartment in Yongsan District, Seoul, which he gave to his brother.