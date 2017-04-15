Julia Michaels Net Worth

$9 Million
Julia Michaels net worth: Julia Michaels is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $9 million. Julia Michaels was born in Davenport, Iowa in November 1993. She started singing at age 12 and plays the piano and guitar. Her self-titled debut EP Julia Michaels was released in 2010 and she has also released the EPs Futuristic in 2012 and Nervous System in 2017. That EP featured the single "Issues" which reached #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also reached the Top 10 in Australia, Denmark, Norway, and the UK. As a featured artist Michaels collaborated with Cash Cash on the single "Surrender" and with Kygo on the single "Carry Me". She has written songs for several artists including Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Selena Gomez, Nicole Scherzinger, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Little Mix, Nick Jonas, Rita Ora, Zedd, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Linkin Park, Ed Sheeran, Zara Larsson, and Lea Michele among others.

