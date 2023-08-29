Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Aug 9, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Carolina del Príncipe, Antioquia Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Singer-songwriter, Musician Nationality: Colombia 💰 Compare Juanes' Net Worth

What is Juanes's Net Worth?

Juanes is a Colombian musician who has a net worth of $30 million. Juanes first came to national recognition as a member of the rock band Ekhymosis. After the band broke up in 1997, he embarked on a successful solo career with such albums as "Fíjate Bien," "Mi Sangre," "Loco de Amor," and "Vida Cotidiana." One of the bestselling Spanish-language artists of all time, Juanes has also won over 20 Latin Grammy Awards.

Early Life

Juanes was born as Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez on August 9, 1972 in Carolina del Príncipe, Antioquia, Colombia. When he was seven, he learned to play the guitar from his father and brothers. Juanes had a difficult childhood, as he grew up in Medellín during the peak of Pablo Escobar's reign and witnessed a civil war that claimed a cousin and close friend. Moreover, his father passed away from cancer.

Ekhymosis

Influenced by rock and metal music, Juanes established the rock band Ekhymosis in 1988 with Andrés García, Toby, and José David Lopera. The band went on to release a pair of EPs before putting out its debut album, "Niño Gigante," in the early 1990s. Ekhymosis released a number of further studio albums and shared the stage with such artists as Alejandro Sanz and Ricky Martin, but had trouble finding success outside of Colombia. In 1997, the group disbanded.

Solo Career

As a solo artist, Juanes released his debut album, "Fíjate Bien," in 2000. It was a big hit in Colombia, spending ten weeks at number one on the charts and earning Juanes three Latin Grammy Awards. He had an even greater commercial success with his second solo album, 2002's "Un Día Normal," which was certified Gold in Colombia on its day of release and reached number one on the US Top Latin Albums chart. The album launched the hit single "A Dios le Pido," which topped the charts in 12 countries. At the 2003 Latin Grammy Awards, Juanes picked up all five of the awards he had been nominated for.

Juanes continued his roaring success with his third solo album, 2004's "Mi Sangre." Debuting at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart, it spawned three consecutive number-one singles, including "La Camisa Negra." Juanes's next album, "La Vida… Es Un Ratico," came out in 2007. That was followed in 2010 by "P.A.R.C.E.," which included the hit singles "Yerbatero" and "Y No Regresas." Subsequent albums include "Loco de Amor," "Mis Planes Son Amarte," "Más Futuro Que Pasado," "Origen," and "Vida Cotidiana." For "Origen," Juanes won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album.

Featured Appearances

Juanes has been featured on a number of songs by other artists. In 2007, he was featured on Nelly Furtado's "Te Busqué," which he also cowrote. In the years after that, Juanes appeared on tracks by Juan Luis Guerra, Los Tigres del Norte, Santana, and Juan Gabriel, among other artists.

Other Musical Contributions

Among his other musical contributions, Juanes has performed on various charity singles, including "Somos El Mundo 25 Por Haiti" and "Hands." Elsewhere, he contributed original music to the 2017 animated film "Ferdinand," in which he also voiced the character of Juan.

Activism and Advocacy

Juanes is an outspoken advocate for peace and equality in Colombia, having witnessed the violence and division in the country throughout his early life. He established the Mi Sangre Foundation to help victims of anti-personnel mines, and became a Goodwill Ambassador for the non-profit organization United for Colombia. In 2006, Juanes performed before the European Parliament to raise awareness of the dangerous use of landmines around the world. A month later, he held a benefit concert in support of children injured by mines. A recreational park in Medellín designed for handicapped people was subsequently named after Juanes. In other advocacy activities, he has held peace concerts in Havana, Cuba and did a PSA for the non-profit organization Lifebeat, which raises HIV/AIDS awareness.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2004, Juanes married actress and model Karen Martínez, whom he had first met during the filming of the music video for his song "Podemos Hacernos Daño." The pair separated for four months in 2007 but then got back together. Juanes and Martínez have three children named Luna, Paloma, and Dante.

Miami Mansion

In March 2004 Juanes paid $2.36 million for a 7,000 square foot waterfront mansion in Key Biscayne, Florida. Today this home is worth $10-12 million.