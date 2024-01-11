Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $6 Million Birthdate: Apr 11, 1987 (36 years old) Birthplace: Dover Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Singer-songwriter, Actor, Musician Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Joss Stone's Net Worth

Joss Stone is a singer/songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Joss Stone has won two BRIT awards and a Grammy, and she has released the studio albums "The Soul Sessions" (2003), "Mind Body & Soul" (2004), "Introducing Joss Stone" (2007), "Colour Me Free!" (2009), "LP1" (2011), "The Soul Sessions Vol. 2" (2012), "Water for Your Soul" (2015), "Never Forget My Love" (2022), and "Merry Christmas, Love" (2022). Her first two albums were certified 3× Platinum in the U.K. and went Platinum or higher in several countries. "Mind Body & Soul" reached #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Joss is known for singles such as "Fell in Love with a Boy," "You Had Me," and "Tell Me 'bout It" as well as her Grammy-winning cover of Sly & the Family Stone's "Family Affair" (with John Legend and Van Hunt). As an actress, Stone had recurring roles as Anne of Cleves on "The Tudors" (2009–2010) and Wynter on "Empire" (2018–2019), and she has appeared in the film "Eragon" (2006), the TV movie "Tomorrow" (2018), and the television series "American Dreams" (2005) and "Grace and Frankie" (2015). In 2021, Joss won "The Masked Singer UK" disguised as "Sausage." Stone has sold more than 15 million albums, and in 2006, she was the youngest woman on the "Sunday Times'" list of the U.K.'s richest people.

Paying For Her Freedom

Stone's net worth was once as high as $10 million, but in a 2012 interview, she revealed that she spent her entire fortune buying herself out of her contract with the record company EMI. She claimed that she used nearly 100% of her net worth to purchase her own career freedom. Joss added:

"It all went when I left EMI. I was flat even, down to nothing. I wasn't even down to a million in the bank… What I had left was my house and three flats in Exeter and that was it. Money is the thing that people hold over you, but to me it was just cotton balls. Don't let it suffocate you. Don't let yourself need it that much. I just thought, 'I'm free. I'll go out and play some gigs and earn my living.'"

Early Life

Joss Stone was born Joscelyn Eve Stoker on April 11, 1987, in Dover, Kent, England. She is the daughter of Wendy and Richard Stoker, and she has three siblings, Lucy, Harry, and Daniel. Richard is the owner of a company that imports and exports fruits and nuts, and Wendy served as Joss' manager until the fall of 2004. When Stone was a teenager, her family lived in a small village near Cullompton in Devon. Joss attended the Uffculme Comprehensive School, and her first public performance took place there when she played a cover of the 1957 Jackie Wilson song "Reet Petite." Joss is dyslexic, and she left high school when she was 16 with three GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) qualifications. During her youth, Stone listened to artists such as Aretha Franklin and Dusty Springfield, and during an interview with MTV News, she stated, "I kind of clicked into soul more than anything else because of the vocals. You've got to have good vocals to sing soul music, and I always liked it, ever since I was little."

Career

In 2001, 13-year-old Joss auditioned for the BBC talent competition "Star for a Night" with Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and Whitney Houston's "It's Not Right but It's Okay." She was accepted into the competition and was eventually named the winner. Stone also won "Steps to the Stars," and after performing on a charity show, she was signed to S-Curve Records, which had a distribution deal with EMI. She released her debut album, "The Soul Sessions," in 2003, and it reached #1 on the UK R&B Albums chart and Greek International Albums chart and #4 on the UK Albums, Austrian Albums, Dutch Albums, European Albums, German Albums, and Norwegian Albums charts. The album was certified 3× Platinum in the U.K. and Platinum in seven countries. The singles "Fell in Love with a Boy" and "Super Duper Love" reached #18 on the UK Singles Chart. Joss followed her successful debut with 2004's "Mind Body & Soul," which topped the UK Albums Chart and reached the top 10 in more than a dozen other countries. The album went 3× Platinum in the U.S. and Platinum in Argentina, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.S., and the single "You Had Me" was a top 10 hit in the U.K.

Her third album, 2007's "Introducing Joss Stone," reached the top 10 on numerous charts and was certified Platinum in Switzerland. The single "Tell Me 'bout It" peaked at #2 on Belgium's Ultratip Bubbling Under Flanders chart, #5 on the U.S. "Billboard" Adult Alternative Songs chart and the Netherlands' Single Top 100 chart, and #6 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart. In 2009, Joss released the album "Colour Me Free!," and it reached #5 on the Swiss Albums chart, #9 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and UK R&B Albums chart. Around this time, she teamed up with Smokey Robinson for the 2009 single "You're the One for Me" and with Jeff Beck for the 2010 single "I Put a Spell on You." Stone's 2011 album "LP1" reached #1 on the Australian Jazz & Blues Albums chart, #2 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart and the Swiss Albums chart, and #3 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Next, she released 2012's "The Soul Sessions Vol. 2," which reached #1 on the Australian Jazz & Blues Albums chart, #2 on the Dutch Albums chart, and #3 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and UK R&B Albums chart. The 2015 album "Water for Your Soul" topped the "Billboard" Reggae Albums chart, UK Independent Albums chart, and Swiss Albums chart, and 2022's "Never Forget My Love" reached #1 on the UK R&B Albums chart. In 2022, Joss also released her first holiday album, "Merry Christmas, Love," which reached #46 on the "Billboard" Top Holiday Albums chart.

Personal Life

In 2004, Joss began a relationship with Beau Dozier, the son of Lamont Dozier, a Motown producer who produced and co-wrote more than a dozen songs that topped the "Billboard" charts. Joss and Beau wrote the 2005 single "Spoiled" together. Stone and Dozier split up in November 2005. A 2016 article in "The Standard" reported that Joss had been in a "passionate but tempestuous relationship for the past three years" with music promoter SiChai. On January 29, 2021, Stone welcomed daughter Violet with boyfriend Cody DaLuz. The couple welcomed their second child, son Shackleton, on October 18, 2022, and they married on October 26, 2023. Joss is a vegetarian and has participated in campaigns for PETA. In 2014, she launched the Joss Stone Foundation to "raise awareness and support more than 200 charities globally," and in 2021, she was honored with The National German Sustainability Award, which the German Federal Government gives to "cities, companies and individuals promoting the idea of a sustainable society."

In June 2011, Junior Bradshaw and Kevin Liverpool traveled to Cullompton with plans to rob and murder Stone. According to a BBC article, the men were "armed with weapons and notes detailing their plans to behead her," but their plan was thwarted when local residents became suspicious and reported them to the authorities. Liverpool was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months, and Bradshaw, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, received a sentence of 18 years (which was later reduced to 10 years). During the sentencing, the judge said to Liverpool, "It is clear from your text messages on your phone that from as early as November 2010 you had been planning to rob someone of what you hoped would be in excess of £1 million. By January 2011… you had identified Joss Stone as the target. You had no reason to target her except that she was a wealthy young woman as she was a successful singer. You assumed that as she was a friend of the Royal Family she would be able to give you money of that sort of amount."

Awards and Nominations

Stone has earned five Grammy nominations, winning Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for her cover of Sly & the Family Stone's "Family Affair" with John Legend and Van Hunt in 2007. Her other nominations were for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Mind, Body & Soul," Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "You Had Me," and Best New Artist in 2005 and Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for "I Put a Spell on You" (shared with Jeff Beck) in 2011. In 2004, Joss won an IFPI Hong Kong Top Sales Music Award for Top 10 Best Selling Foreign Albums for "Mind Body & Soul," and she was named Newcomer of the Year at the "Glamour" Women of the Year Awards. In 2005, she earned Brit Awards for British Urban Act and British Female Solo Artist and a Capital FM Award for London's Favourite UK Album for "Mind Body & Soul," and in 2007, she received a MOBO Award nomination for Best UK Female. In 2013, Stone was nominated for the "Soul Train" Music Awards' Centric Certified Award, and in 2016, "Billboard" magazine named "Water for Your Soul" one of the year's best reggae albums. At the Pop Awards, she earned a Song of the Year nomination for "My Love Goes On" (shared with James Morrison) in 2020 and Female Artist of the Year in 2023.

Real Estate

In 2022, Stone listed her five-bedroom mansion in Devon for rent for £1,325 per week after moving to Nashville, Tennessee. She also owns her childhood home in Cullompton, which she bought from her parents after they divorced.