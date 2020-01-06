Jose Luis Rodriguez net worth: Jose Luis Rodriguez is a Venezuelan singer and actor who has a net worth of $40 million. Jose Luis Rodriguez was born in Caracas, Venezuela in January 1943. He has recorded many international hits and has starred in several telenovelas. Jose Luis Rodriguez released his debut studio album 2 Sets Con Billo in 1953. He has served as a coach and mentor for The Voice on their Peruvian and Argentinian versions and was also a judge for X Factor Chile. In 1975 Rodriguez starred as Alejandro Montalban on the television series La senorita Elena. In 1976 he starred as Rodolfo on the series Carolina. Jose Luis Rodriguez starred as Gustavo on the television series La hija de Juana Crespo in 1977. In 1979 he starred as Luis Alberto Seijas "El Guacharo" on the TV series Estefania. Rodriguez starred as Vicente on the series Piel in 1992 and as Guillermo Guzman on the TV series Tropico in 2007. Rodriguez was married to Lila Morillo from 1966 to 1986. His daughters include Lilibeth Morillo and Genesis Rodriguez.